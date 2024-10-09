Anna Coddington Takes Home Silver Scroll Award

Anna Coddington (Photo/Supplied)

Anna Coddington has won the coveted APRA Silver Scroll with her bilingual waiata ‘Kātuarehe'.

The Tāmaki Makaurau-based singer and songwriter (Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Te Arawa) was awarded the Silver Scroll, recognising excellence in songwriting, at a ceremony in Wellington last night at St James Theatre.

Winning the peer-voted award for her bilingual waiata is a fitting recognition of her recent exploration of writing waiata reo rua and waiata reo Māori, as well as reflecting her song’s hook-filled narrative expressing the sentiment of ‘kātuarehe’ – meaning: ‘to be outstanding/marvellous’ – with such sharp, witty, wāhine toa energy.

It’s a song that lifts spirits and confidence, and the Aotearoa APRA membership resonated with it, voting it the winning song.

'Kātuarehe’ was reimagined live at the awards by Wellington-based 2022 Maioha Award winner AJA and friends.

The funk-filled ‘Kātuarehe' - co-written by Anna, Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith and Kawiti Waetford - means “to be outstanding, marvellous” in English. The waiata features on Anna’s recently released, critically acclaimed album.

TE WHAKAMIHA.

The album has also seen Anna nominated for Best Māori Female Solo Artist at the upcoming Waiata Māori Music Awards.

“It’s a departure from her previous albums; a bilingual body of work in te reo Māori and English, it’s the most collaborative album she’s ever made and it heralds a brand new sound, one which she loosely describes as “Māori funk". Think R&B, rock, soul, pop and lashings of Prince-inspired funk”

Dominion Post

