Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Anna Coddington Takes Home Silver Scroll Award

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 12:48 pm
Press Release: NikNak Media

Anna Coddington (Photo/Supplied)

Anna Coddington has won the coveted APRA Silver Scroll with her bilingual waiata ‘Kātuarehe'.

The Tāmaki Makaurau-based singer and songwriter (Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Te Arawa) was awarded the Silver Scroll, recognising excellence in songwriting, at a ceremony in Wellington last night at St James Theatre.

A much-deserved Silver Scroll Award win for Anna Coddington and her co-writers, Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith and Kawiti Waetford for ‘

Winning the peer-voted award for her bilingual waiata is a fitting recognition of her recent exploration of writing waiata reo rua and waiata reo Māori, as well as reflecting her song’s hook-filled narrative expressing the sentiment of ‘kātuarehe’ – meaning: ‘to be outstanding/marvellous’ – with such sharp, witty, wāhine toa energy.

It’s a song that lifts spirits and confidence, and the Aotearoa APRA membership resonated with it, voting it the winning song.

'Kātuarehe’ was reimagined live at the awards by Wellington-based 2022 Maioha Award winner AJA and friends.

The funk-filled ‘Kātuarehe' - co-written by Anna, Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith and Kawiti Waetford - means “to be outstanding, marvellous” in English. The waiata features on Anna’s recently released, critically acclaimed album.
TE WHAKAMIHA.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The album has also seen Anna nominated for Best Māori Female Solo Artist at the upcoming Waiata Māori Music Awards.

“It’s a departure from her previous albums; a bilingual body of work in te reo Māori and English, it’s the most collaborative album she’s ever made and it heralds a brand new sound, one which she loosely describes as “Māori funk". Think R&B, rock, soul, pop and lashings of Prince-inspired funk”
Dominion Post

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NikNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 