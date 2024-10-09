BATS Theatre Celebrates 35 Years Of Inspiring Performance With Flight Of Fancy Fundraiser

BATS Theatre, one of Aoteaora’s most beloved performing arts venues, is turning 35. To celebrate, we are hosting the do-not-miss event of the year featuring iconic artists, awesome auction items, and delicious food and drinks.

Flight of Fancy: BATS Turns 35 takes over the entire building on Kent Terrace on November 16 2024. Decked out with the help of the iconic Wētā Workshop, BATS will celebrate the building's 100-year history and the theatre’s incredible 35-year legacy in shaping Aotearoa's arts and culture scene.

With limited tickets available, priced at $135, this is an exclusive opportunity to support the continued success of this vital cultural institution. Tickets are available for purchase at bats.co.nz

Guests will be treated to an unforgettable evening featuring live performances from an iconic lineup of artists. The complete lineup will be announced soon but BATS has revealed that Jason Chasland, known as Leather Lungs “Master of falsetto and stiletto” will be flying in from his Glastonbury performance and Sydney Fringe Award winning season especially for the event. Leather Lungs is returning to support the theatre that helped launch his career. Also, joining the lineup, it’s been let-slip that opera singer Cadence Chung is on the list to entertain at the beginning of the evening.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The event also features pop-up performances, allowing guests to explore and experience the rich history of 35 years of BATS. Attendees will enjoy food from The Lab, drinks from Luna Estate, Garage Project, Elta Ego, and Karma and chocolate from Whittakers - all included in the ticket price.

BATS will be transformed for the event, with the help of Wētā Workshop, and a special auction will be held, supported by incredible people and organisations. From television walk-on parts, to meet-and-greets with sporting legends, iconic Wellington experiences, exclusive artworks, one-on-one workshops with industry professionals, and much more.

All proceeds go towards sustaining BATS’ operations and supporting future generations of theatre practitioners. Auction items will be available online two weeks before the event, and anyone can bid to support the BATS fundraiser.

Join us for an unforgettable night of performances, dancing, celebrating, and fundraising in support of BATS Theatre's vibrant future.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, 16 November 2024

- Time: 6:00 PM

- Venue: BATS Theatre, 1 Kent Tce, Wellington

- Tickets: $135 (available at bats.co.nz)

© Scoop Media

