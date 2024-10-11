South Summit Return To Aotearoa For Three Date Tour Next February

Photo/Supplied

Perth’s rising stars South Summit are set to make their highly anticipated return to New Zealand in February 2025 as part of their biggest tour yet—the Bliss AU/NZ Album Tour.

In support of their debut album The Bliss, out November 8, the band will play San Fran in Wellington on Friday 14 February, Auckland’s Double Whammy on Saturday 15 February before crossing to Te Waipounamu playing Loons in Christchurch on Sunday 16 February. The tour will also take them to stages across Australia, making stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

The Bliss showcases South Summit's bold exploration of a wide emotional spectrum, blending their signature soundscapes with an elevated songwriting style. The twelve-track album is both a celebration of their journey so far and a confident step forward, offering longtime fans a defining moment of their musical evolution and newcomers an engaging introduction to their dynamic sound.

Brothers Zaya (lead vocals) and Nemo (guitar) both whakapapa Māori, and despite not growing up here, Aotearoa is a special place to the band. They were most recently on our shores supporting another Perth band of Kiwi brothers Coterie earlier this year and they are keen to hit the road this summer to share their debut album with fans across the motu.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "These are by far the biggest headline shows we've ever played, and we can't wait to get out there and see everyone again. These shows feel a little extra special though, it's been a while since we've toured the whole country, and showcasing our debut album is something we've been looking forward to for a long time. We've got a brand new live show for you guys, and plenty more treats for ya! See you guys on the road," they shared.

Tickets go on sale Monday 14 October at 8am via Moshtix Don’t miss your chance to experience South Summit live this summer.

