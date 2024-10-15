Bringing History To Life Through ‘Letters Out Loud’

The Friends of the Turnbull Library will host an evening of historical texts brought to life – with well-known speakers reading aloud a selection of letters from the Alexander Turnbull Library collections.

This event run by the Friends, supported by the National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa and the Turnbull Endowment Trust, will be held in the National Library auditorium on 24 October 2024 at 5:30pm.

An impressive lineup of speakers will take to the stage and bring to life fascinating letters from the Alexander Turnbull Library collections. The Alexander Turnbull Library is part of the National Library of New Zealand.

Spanning from 1856 to 1982, these letters range from the poignant to the hilarious, offering a captivating glimpse into surprising events over 126 years. Hosted by Jo Randerson, the evening’s speakers will include Safua Akeli Amaama, Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Hera Lindsay Bird, Adam Dudding, Tanea Heke, Karen O'Leary, Rebecca Priestley, Vaughan Slinn, and David O'Donnell

“Letters Out Loud is designed to bring to the fore letters carefully preserved by the Alexander Turnbull Library staff. The letters chosen for Letters Out Loud are but a tiny sample of the great range of material held in the Turnbull collections,” says Professor Barbara Brookes, President of the Friends of the Turnbull Library.

“As a historian, I have always loved reading letters since they reveal the past in new and intimate ways. Such letters read aloud bring the past to life in a compelling manner – the single voice and the few words can be savoured during this evening leaving the audience free to imagine the preoccupations of their own forebears.”

Jessica Moran, Acting Chief Librarian of the Turnbull Library, explains that “research, in all its myriad forms, is central to the Turnbull. This event will be a wonderful opportunity to experience out loud, a small sliver of the many voices from the Turnbull and support increased access to the Library’s collections.”

The purpose of the event is to raise funds to assist more researchers to investigate the treasures held at the Turnbull. Book your tickets here: https://events.humanitix.com/letters-out-loud. Read more about the lineup and event details here: https://natlib.govt.nz/events/letters-out-loud-october-24-2024.

