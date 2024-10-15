Beer And Oysters Combine Forces In New Bay Of Islands Festival

Craft beer, oysters, oompah band, pretzels, strudel and pig-on-a-spit? The Bay of Island’s biggest celebration of beer and food, Oktoberfest X Oysterfest, is coming to The Old Packhouse Market this Labour Weekend. Dust off your Dirdnl and Lederhosen and get ready to party!

Northland’s premium foodie venue, The Old Packhouse Market, will be transformed on Sunday 27 October into a multi-zone festival site, with beer halls, stages, themed bars and food vendors as we celebrate the long weekend, Northland style.

The Oktoberfest Beer Hall is located within the venue and will be serving the best Northland craft beer, with a selection of award-winning varieties from McLeod’s Brewery, Waipu, and Bay of Islands Brewing Co. The beer hall will have all the Oktoberfest vibes, long tables, The Little Oompah Band playing your Bavarian faves and popular hits ‘oompah style’ and lots of singalongs. This area will be R18 and has restricted capacity.

The Brewers Guild NZ Beer Awards 2024 recently crowned McLeod’s Brewery (Waipu) as Champion Medium Brewery, awarding them an incredible 8 Golds as well as the highly coveted Champion New Zealand Beer. Bay of Islands Brewing are another local fave who will be providing their Schwartz Lager, pale ales and cider. All ticketholders receive a souvenir Oktoberfest X Oysterfest beer stein to keep (until supplies exhausted).

The Oktoberfest combines with a celebration of our Northland oysters. These are at their prime in October, plump, delicious and packed with nutrients. Join in the fun and games as you shuck, slurp and sip your way around. Heaps of competitions, music and oysters! There will be speed slurping and oyster eating challenges with heaps of prizes...or just grab a platter and enjoy! The Oysterfest zone is located in the partly covered and outdoor areas and is all ages. Kids 14 and under are free with an accompanying adult.

For the non-beer drinkers there will be a range of great Northland wines and cocktails featuring local Black Collar Distillery spirits.

There will be plenty of food trucks and DJs Ceekay and Venom to keep you stomping all night long!

Be in quick to get your complimentary Oktoberfest X Oysterfest beer stein! Numbers are limited. On sale now at Eventfinda.

Oktoberfest X Oysterfest is proud to be a part of Savour Northland, showcasing our abundant seafood and produce, award-winning wine, craft beer, and boutique distilleries. More info at www.savournorthland.com

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now from Eventfinda for only $45 + BF

Book at: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/oktoberfest-oysterfest/kerikeri

Adults: $45+BF (inc souvenir stein until allocation exhausted)

Kids: Kids 14 and under are free with an accompanying adult.

Please note: The Oktoberfest Beer Hall is R18, the rest of the venue is All Ages.

Getting Here:

The Bay of Islands is a 3.5hr drive from Auckland or a short flight.

There is lots of accomodation options in the area, but be quick as these do fill up over Labour Weekend.

Sunday 27 October (Labour Weekend), 4pm – 10pm

The Old Packhouse Market,

505 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri

Bay of Islands

