Kiwi Hard Rock Trio Haast Hunter Reveal New Single + Video ‘Trial Unknown’

Friday, 18 October 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

With ’Trial Unknown’, HAAST HUNTER unveil their new incarnation as a tight 3-piece rock unit, consisting of founding members frontman James Harper (lead vocals/guitar) and Chris Gudsell (bass), with newest member Mitch Walker (drums).

Keeping their foot firmly on the gas, 2024 has seen the band in and out of Mt Eden’s The Lab relentlessly cultivating their craft. The recent addition of Walker earlier in the year, and working for the first time with renowned local award-winning producer Scott Seabright, has seen the band realign and refresh their musical palette, A modern set of new tracks are currently in the works, with mastering duties in the hands of the legendary Ted Jensen (Post Malone, Ghost, Deftones, Bring Me The Horizon) of Stirling Sound in the USA.

‘Trial Unknown’ is a powerful track exploring the journey of liberation from the emotional turmoil caused by a person exhibiting narcissistic traits. Delving into the struggle of recognising toxic behaviours and the impact they have on one’s mental health, the lyrics unfold to reveal a strong message of self-empowerment, highlighting the importance of setting boundaries and prioritising one’s mental well-being.

The band says: “Ultimately, the song serves as a cathartic anthem for anyone who has faced manipulation or emotional abuse, celebrating the strength found in reclaiming one’s life and moving forward without the weight of negativity.”

Accompanied by a stunning video shot in Brisbane’s iconic Smoked Garage Venue. The video was directed and filmed by none other than the amazing Colin Jeffs of Ten of Swords Media, Colin has worked with Australian bands Make them Suffer. Red Hook, and In Hearts Wake, to name but a few.

Haast Hunter (Photo/Supplied)

Haast Hunter’s debut single 2023’s Sunshine became a fan playlist favourite, a track described by Happy Mag as “a harmonious fusion, reminiscent of Soundgarden’s undeniable swagger, blended seamlessly with the vibrant, energetic crunch of mid-90’s Metallica”. The song quickly gained traction and Haast Hunter have amassed an impressive 500k+ streams on Spotify alone, while also receiving airplay on over 50 radio stations worldwide.

Ready to embark on their evolutionary sonic journey, this powerhouse trio are clearly setting the stage as ones to watch as fans anticipate the release of their debut album in 2025. Keep your eyes on their socials, and an ear to the ground as live summer dates are set to be announced soon!

