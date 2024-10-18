Top Tips For The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival

Get ready for an action-packed weekend of live music, dance, craft and mouthwatering Indian treats as the BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival sets to wow crowds in Aotea Square and Queen Street.

Diwali – also known as Deepavali (meaning row of lights) is an important and ancient Indian festival celebrated throughout India and in Indian communities around the world. It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and the renewal of life.

The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival is one of New Zealand’s largest cultural festivals. From midday to 9pm on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October, the festival will showcase a record number of over 250 performances with over 1800 performers across three stages, new attractions including a 3D projection mapping on the Auckland Town Hall, the traditional fireworks finale on the last night and more food stalls and food trucks than ever before.

The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival is delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council and in partnership with naming rights partner BNZ. It’s a free, family-friendly, smoke-free, alcohol-free and vegetarian event.

Festival highlights:

Be moved at the stage

The festival comprises of three action-packed performance zones: The Aotea Stage, The BNZ Street Stage, and The Queen Street Stage, all of which will offer an incredible line-up of vibrant and diverse performances throughout the day. From traditional to modern – there’s something for everyone.

Break out your Bollywood

For the first time, Event Cinemas will be showing classic Bollywood movies all through the week. For those looking to capture the moment, there is a Bollywood photo booth with costumes and other props inside Aotea Centre.

Tantalise the tastebuds

With a record number of food stalls and food trucks, festivalgoers will be able to sample sweet and savoury delicacies that will tantalise tastebuds and transport you across the various regions of India. Prefer to cook yourself? Don’t miss the forum on Indian cooking made easy, inside Aotea Centre on Saturday 3-4.30pm.

Bring the family

Enjoy the all-ages performance groups on stage and then take a break at the Barfoot & Thompson family zone, before walking up to the Central City Library where the whole family can enjoy the curated book display, short documentaries, a special Diwali Storytime as well as arts and crafts. The library also has a parent room and free Wi-Fi charging stations.

Jazz up your style

Don't miss the chance to take home a piece of Diwali from the BNZ marketplace on Lorne Street. Browse through an exciting array of handmade crafts, unique jewellery, traditional clothing, henna, incense and artisanal goods. From modern silk sari items, kaftans and Himalayan shawls to handbags and shoes, you can find something for everyone at the various retail stalls.

Get inspired by Indian art

Discover the vibrant world of Indian art at the Colours of Diwali art exhibition inside Aotea Centre. You can also try your hand at Rangoli, an Indian folk art which is thought to bring good luck and prosperity. Learn how to make colourful patterns using a mix of materials such as flour, rice, sand and flower petals, and join the Fresh Choice Chalk it up Rangoli competition 12-2pm on Saturday at Aotea Square. After dark, go for a walk down Bledisloe Lane to check out the outdoor light-box exhibition Om Namah Shivay – and you can’t miss the spectacular 3D light projection on Auckland Town Hall.

Relax and restore with yoga

Learn the history behind the ancient Indian practice, be guided through yoga flows, meditation and breath work. Renowned yoga expert, Reha Kumar, will be offering free practical and theory-based yoga workshops throughout the weekend in Aotea Centre. No yoga experience is necessary.

Feel festive with BNZ

Get in the festival mode and catch a complimentary rickshaw up Queen Street from the Britomart transport hub. Just look for the BNZ Rickshaw pick-up point and hop on for a free ride straight to the heart of the festivities.

Top tips to enjoy the BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival 2024

Plan your travel in advance:

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place and with thousands expected to attend, the surrounding area will be busy with both vehicle traffic and pedestrians. Use AT Mobile or Journey Planner to plan your journey.

Taking the bus, ferry or train to Britomart and wanting a ride up Queen Street? Catch a complimentary rickshaw from the Britomart transport hub. Just look for the BNZ Rickshaw pick-up point and hop on for a free ride.

Arriving by bike? Roll right up to Gate A for free valet parking, located on Queen Street and Mayoral Drive. They will even offer to do a free safety check by a bike mechanic while you’re enjoying the festival!

View the festival map online here.

Know what’s on:

To make the most of your festival experience, check out the BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival website for performance schedules, workshops, movies, maps and more.

Bring with you: Cash – while most stalls have eftpos, some only take cash. Be prepared and take cash with you to the festival. Drink bottle – to fill up at one of our free water stations. Sunblock and layers – Auckland’s weather can be unpredictable – bring sunblock, warm layers and a raincoat. Your friends and family – it’s a great group outing, and a family-friendly event with something for all ages.

Leave behind: Alcohol, cigarettes or vapes. The festival is smoke-free, alcohol-free and family friendly.



