Netball Confirmed For 2026 Commonwealth Games

22 October, 2024

Netball has been confirmed on the schedule for the 2026 Commonwealth Games which will be hosted by Glasgow.

Games organisers have announced a slimmed-down programme for the 23 July-2 August Games featuring 10 sports including netball, athletics, swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, weightlifting, boxing, judo, lawn bowls and 3x3 basketball.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said she was thrilled to see netball remain on the schedule following the withdrawal of Victoria as hosts last year.

“It’s fantastic news to firstly confirm that the Commonwealth Games will go ahead and secondly that netball will be on the programme for 2026,” she said.

“While netball has been confirmed, we certainly feel for other athletes with a number of traditional sports no longer on the programme and we hope that they will get the chance to take part in future events."

“The Commonwealth Games continues to be a feature of athletes careers, and we are pleased that netball will have the opportunity to continue the rich history that it has had since being welcomed into the Games fold in 1998.”

The Commonwealth Games is one of just two pinnacle events for netball with New Zealand winning two golds (2006 and 2010), four silvers and a bronze, and Wyllie said it was an important pathway for elite netballers and it remained one of the most popular sports at the Games.

“Traditionally netball sells out and remains one of the most popular sports at the Games and I know the leading netball nations in the Commonwealth will put on another spectacle in Glasgow."

“We are extremely grateful to Glasgow for stepping in to host the games and to the Commonwealth Games Federation who have ensured that this fantastic event can go ahead.”

Glasgow last hosted the games in 2014 and stepped in late to host again in 2026 after the Victorian government withdrew its pledge to host the event.

2026 Commonwealth Games programme:

Athletics + para athletics

Swimming + para swimming

Artistic gymnastics

Track cycling + para track cycling

Netball

Weightlifting + para powerlifting

Boxing

Judo

Lawn bowls + para bowls

3x3 basketball + 3x3 wheelchair basketball

