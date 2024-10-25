Harvey Pink's Flying Bathhouse Announces New LP; Shares Video For 'Learn From The Dinosaur'

Image credit: Alister Frew (@djoey_draws) / Supplied.

Harvey Pink’s Flying Bathhouse have announced their new record Everybody Digs Harvey Pink, out independently on Friday, February 21. Pre-order HERE. To coincide with the news, the band has shared a music video for lead single 'Learn from the Dinosaur'.

On Harvey Pink’s Flying Bathhouse's new record Everybody Digs, the Melbourne musician reckons with turbulent emotions. There's despairing lows, melancholic yearnings and moments of clarifying enlightenment, all underpinned by Harvey’s sprawling pop songwriting. Everybody Digs sees Harvey’s raw piano ballads written alone evolve into beautiful, baroque compositions that recall the work of experimental 70s pop auteurs such as John Cale. This is an intimate record that offers deeply felt meditations on isolation, loss, love, extinction and the strains of living with bipolar disorder.

‘Learn from the Dinosaur’ is a captivating summation of the record’s bittersweet pop balladry. Written on Pink’s old wonky Wurlitzer piano, the song is a satire of sorts, that explores how we might be following in the footsteps of dinosaurs: crawling towards our demise while taking our children along with us. Pink soldered a small synthesiser together for the song, which emits strange beeps and dreamy hums over verses on wealth, status and order.

Harvey has been an avid presence in Melbourne’s music scene, playing in groups such as 808s and Greatest Hits, Pink Harvest and Bathhouse. His debut solo record Flying Pretty Close to the Sun was released in 2022, which introduced his singular whirring up of indie-pop, psych, jazz and video game scores. The album was met with acclaim, and saw Harvey play shows across Melbourne and California.

Everybody Digs Harvey Pink follows up where his debut left off, but finds the artist charting more vulnerable territory; each song a window into Harvey’s inner world of regret, anguish and revelation. “I never thought I’d share these songs with the world because they’re quite personal, but here we are with my private thoughts and feelings on display to everyone,” jokes Harvey. But he hopes the album is ultimately empowering in the way it turns melancholy into optimism. “I like to think the album’s raw moments of despair and stagnation manage to feel strong and courageous.”

1. C'mon Inside

2. Learn From The Dinosaur

3. I've Left My Book Out

4. Let It Out

5. Chamber of Light and Mirrors

6. Pink Harvest

7. Tinnitus II

8. How I Really Feel

