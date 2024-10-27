Amyl And The Sniffers Announce NZ TourNew Album, Cartoon Darkness, Out Now

25 October 2024

Photo Credit: John Angus Stewart

Following the release of singles U Should Not Be Doing That, Chewing Gum, Big Dreams and the joyful FU that is Jerkin’, Amyl and The Sniffers are entering a new era with their third album, Cartoon Darkness, out now via Virgin Music Group.

Hailed as “album of the year”(Clash) and “a level-up in every way”(Brooklyn Vegan), Cartoon Darkness sees the Sniffers grow in brilliant, bold directions. Still delivering hard and fast thrills, but expanding the heart, the danceable hooks, and the humour, while channeling Amy Taylor’s singular worldview into the Sniffers’ most mature and exciting album to date.

Now, the band is absolutely delighted to bring Cartoon Darkness to New Zealand (their NZ debut!) this summer, supported by C.O.F.F.I.N.

Amyl and The Sniffers have had a monster year, devastating the main stages of European summer festivals, supporting Foo Fighters on their recent US stadium run, and selling out their own headline tours in the US, UK and Europe, including three consecutive nights at the 3,000-capacity Roundhouse in London.

They are the main support for Fontaines DC’s 45,000 capacity Finsbury Park show in July 2025 (already sold out) and have just announced their biggest headline ever at London’s Alexandra Palace in November 2025.

"They left audiences slack-jawed."

-The New Yorker

“Pure, uncut rock’n’roll fun.”

- Pitchfork

“Cartoon Darkness sees them poised for the big time, one of the best albums of the year.”

- NME

“One of the most thrilling live acts in the scene today"

- MXDWN

“A lightning bolt of raw punk energy”

- SF GATE

Friday 14 February – Meow Nui, Wellington

Saturday 15 February – Powerstation, Auckland

Sunday 16 February – Powerstation, Auckland

Tickets available from October 30 (Pre sale)

November 1 (General on sale)

From amylandthesniffers.com

