Te Tiriti O Waitangi Relationships: People, Politics And Law

Sunday, 27 October 2024, 7:30 pm
Press Release: Bridget Williams Books

Te Tiriti o Waitangi Relationships brings together leading scholars and researchers to explore how the relationships between Māori and the Crown have developed in the face of significant political changes over time. Editors Metiria Stanton Turei, Nicola R. Wheen and Janine Hayward write in the introduction:

‘Treaty relationships are subject to the whim of Parliament and therefore can be fragile… But regardless of these upheavals at the highest political level, the narratives and analyses in this book demonstrate that the Treaty relationships built on the ground may continue to develop and persist.’

The essays address issues such as Treaty principles, sovereignty, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. They include critical explorations of contemporary case studies, from the challenges of the Wairarapa Moana and Pouākani whenua to Ihumātao and section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act. Several contributions highlight the growing reliance on tikanga Māori as a guiding principle for future relationships.

Te Tiriti o Waitangi Relationships is the third in a series that began with a 2004 publication on the Waitangi Tribunal and continued with the 2012 book on Treaty settlements. It is an invaluable resource for understanding these evolving relationships.

Contributors: Grant Berghan, Heather Came, Claire Charters, Luke Fitzmaurice-Brown, Frances Hancock, Janine Hayward, Kerensa Johnston, Carwyn Jones, Merata Kawharu, Jacobi Kohu-Morris, Gerald Lanning, Jenny Lee-Morgan, Qiane Matata-Sipu, Tim McCreanor, Marama Muru-Lanning, Pania Newton, Mihiata Pirini, Nicola Short, Fleur Te Aho, Metiria Stanton Turei, Moana Waa, Tracey Whare, Nicola Wheen.

Publication October 2024
RRP $49.99
ISBN 9781991033918

