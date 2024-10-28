Beloved Dungeons And Dragons Show Embraces Accessibility

October 22, 2024

Can I Get an Underground Location and a Mythical Creature? is a wildly successful improvised Dungeons & Dragons stage show from theatre company Improverished. It’s about to embark on its 6th season, having previously sold out at NZ Comedy Festival, NZ Improv Festival, and Auckland Pride. For the first time ever, Improverished are bringing in an accessibility advisor to make this completely improvised show more accessible to audiences with disabilities.

“When Katie Querin from Arts Access Aotearoa approached us and let us know our show would be perfect for neuro-diverse audiences, it was a no-brainer to work on adding a relaxed performance and touch tours to our upcoming season” - Rebecca Mary Gwendolon, producer

Despite the challenges of adding accessibility measures to improvised shows, Improverished are intent on making their performances as accessible as possible by offering a special Relaxed Performance, along with Touch Tours before two of the shows in their week-long season at Basement Theatre.

“Theatre is for everyone, thus should be accessible to everyone. Improv has always been a safe space for me, as a neuro-diverse creator myself, it was important to me that our show is accessible to everyone. Inclusion isn’t hard, it just requires patience and a willingness to learn.” - Frankie Browne, director.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Can I Get an Underground Location and a Mythical Creature? is a 60 minute improvised fantasy adventure entirely made up on the spot and entirely controlled by a giant 20-sided dice. Unlike in a traditional DnD campaign, where the Dungeon Master has spent weeks creating the perfect story, in this show they create a totally unique setting for the story every night, with the help of the audience.

Improverished have been bringing joy to the stage since 2015 with a series of innovative, improvised theatre shows. Can I Get an Underground Location and a Mythical Creature? is directed by company regular Frankie Browne (Ugly Shakespeare Company, Tim Bray Theatre Company) and produced by company director Rebecca Mary Gwendolon (Bullrush, Big Queer Improv Party).

“THIS IS A SHOW BOTH AVID PLAYERS AND THOSE WHO KNOW NOTHING ABOUT DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS WILL LOVE.” - THEATREVIEW

“HIGHLY ENTERTAINING, WITH THE TROUPE ELICITING RAUCOUS LAUGHTER AND GENUINE INVESTMENT IN THIS SHORT-LIVED STORY.” – THEATRESCENES

Can I Get an Underground Location and a Mythical Creature? plays

Dates: 4-9 November, 8pm; Matinee 9 November 3.30pm

Relaxed Performance: 9 November 3.30pm, pre-show demonstration 3pm

Touch Tours: 8 November 7:30pm, 9 November 2:45pm

Venue: Basement Theatre

Tickets: Pay what you choose

Bookings: www.basementtheatre.co.nz or phone iTicket 09 361 1000

About Basement Theatre

Described by Metro Magazine as ‘the beating heart of Auckland Theatre’ and ‘a clear industry leader’, Basement Theatre is a home to professional and budding theatre artists, comedians, dancers and musicians alike. Renowned for its ability to push the boundaries of artistic expression, Basement Theatre is Auckland’s culture-defining powerhouse.

Basement Theatre is a place where urgent and adventurous live performance made by independent artists is incubated and supported, and aims to inspire and challenge New Zealand audiences and arts organisations, and reflect our diverse identities and experiences. Every year, over 200 artists grace our stages, and 15 artists take part in our development programmes. In 2022, 91% of our content was new Aotearoa work and 56% were made by vital voice communities (Tangata Whenua, People of Colour, LGBTQIA+, immigrant communities and disabled people).

Basement Theatre is a Charitable Trust, and puts all profits back into the community through its extensive artist development programmes, and risk-free box office model. The organisation is committed to being a part of what makes the performing arts industry, and artists, in Auckland truly sustainable.

