Amyl And The Sniffers New Zealand Tour - February 2025

25 October, 2024

Following the release of singles U Should Not Be Doing That, Chewing Gum, Big Dreams and the joyful FU that is Jerkin’, Amyl and The Sniffers are entering a new era with their third album, Cartoon Darkness, out now via Virgin Music Group.

(Photo/John Angus Stewart)

Already nominated for the 2024 Australian Music Prize and hailed as “album of the year”(Clash) and “a level-up in every way”(Brooklyn Vegan), Cartoon Darkness sees the Sniffers grow in brilliant, bold directions. Still delivering hard and fast thrills, but expanding the heart, the danceable hooks, and the humour, while channelling Amy Taylor’s singular worldview into the Sniffers’ most mature and exciting album to date.

Now, the band are absolutely delighted to bring Cartoon Darkness across for their first ever New Zealand shows, supported by Sydney rock'n'roll upstarts C.O.F.F.I.N.

Amyl and The Sniffers have had a monster year, devastating the main stages of European summer festivals, supporting Foo Fighters on their recent US stadium run, and selling out their own headline tours in the US, UK and Europe, including three consecutive nights at the 3,000-capacity Roundhouse in London. They are the main support for Fontaines DC’s 45,000 capacity Finsbury Park show in July 2025 (already sold out) and have just announced their biggest headline ever at London’s Alexandra Palace in November 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

