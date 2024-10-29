The Guerrilla Collection Presents ‘A Niu Dawn’, A Free One Day Pocket Festival For All

18 October 2024

In 2018, the inaugural THE GUERRILLA COLLECTION pioneered a new way of presenting our work to everyone and anyone. In true guerrilla spirit, we disrupted and challenged the way art could be made and shared.

Now, following a 6 year hiatus The Guerrilla Collection returns Saturday, November 23 with ‘A Niu Dawn’, a FREE one day, pocket festival at Te Pou Theatre and Corban Estate Arts Centre in Henderson.

‘A Niu Dawn’ brings together a diverse group of Moana Oceania Artists and community groups focused on celebrating our lives here in Aotearoa since the Dawn Raids.

30 minute original works will run on the hour, along with live music, food trucks, a dedicated kids programme, as well as providing free health information to anyone who needs it.

With leadership from Neil Ieremia, ONZM, Lead Programming by Leki Jackson-Bourke, and music programming led by Faiumu Matthew Salapu (aka Anonymouz), ‘A Niu Dawn’ will showcase the following artists; renowned actors and directors Anapela Polata’ivao, ONZM & Vela Manusaute, South Auckland Pacific Dance Theatre Company Sau E Siva Creatives, Pacific Theatre Company Strictly Brown, poet Daren Kamali, Tuvaluan dancer Molia Alama-Tulufono, film-makers Benji Timu & Josiah Tualamalili, and Neil Ieremia will create a new work on Black Grace.

Unlike anything else, The Guerrilla Collection provides a unparalleled level of access with the festival being free for all.

‘A Niu Dawn’ will see a creative collision of unexpected pairings, working to discuss and reframe the narrative of the Dawn Raids from a very urban perspective, to process some of the pain and enable our communities to focus on a hopeful and prosperous future for all people of Moana Oceania.

The Guerrilla Collection presents

A NIU DAWN

Date: Saturday, November 23

Venue: Te Pou Theatre, Corban Estate Arts Centre, 2 Mount Lebanon Lane, Henderson, Auckland

Time: 10.00am-8.30pm

