Wiri Donna Unleashes Her Sophomore EP ‘In My Chambers’

25 October 2024

Image/Supplied

There’s been no stopping Wiri Donna this year with her first 3 releases off the new EP, pushing her firmly into rock music territory. We’re finally at the home stretch as she unleashes her sophomore EP “In My Chambers” and prepares to head out on the road, through Nov & Dec, with her full band, to celebrate the release!

Wiri Donna’s Debut EP, ‘Being Alone’, released in 2022, was her first foray into truly speaking her mind via her music. Touching on some pretty heavy topics, alongside a plethora of solid musicality from this talented artist. The release was adored across the indies, acclaimed by media and fans, resulted in her being named as one of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Eight Kiwi Artist Tipped to Take Over in early 2023 and culminated with a nomination for the Taite Music Prize's “Best Independent Debut’. However, Wiri Donna spent the better part of 2 years post this release, taunting us with something darker in the works.

“Watch the power of fire and sea energise Wiri Donna upon her timely re-emergence into our hearts…” Under The Radar

With that, Wiri Donna proudly presents ‘In My Chambers’, one hell of a collection, inspired by feminine rage and brought to life with powerful, striking vocals, heavy guitars, grungy bass and the wonder production of James Goldsmith. The culmination of the past few year’s hard work, from incredible headline & support shows, some much needed soul searching, dedicated writing and recording time, loads of collaboration and ‘musical’ fun… eventually ‘In My Chambers’, came to fruition!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Not one to disappoint, Wiri Donna has managed to very successfully turn up the ‘rock music’ dial, with her new ‘full’ sound, strong vocals and well-crafted songwriting. To top things off she has surrounded herself with an exceptionally talented ‘band’ of musicians & artisans around her. With the singles released to date, achieving Top 20 Hot NZ Chart results, sitting for multiple weeks at #1 on the alt airplay & rock airplay charts, receiving numerous solid reviews and a nomination for ‘favourite single’ in the Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards 2024, things don't look to be slowing down anytime soon!

“ 'The Gold' charges with coarse, exhilarating guitar riffs and climactic, crashing drums set against Wiri Donna's striking lyrics” Sniffers

The new record toils with drive and ambition, being met with almost laughable limitations or heartbreaking setbacks. While writing this record Wiri Donna was balancing her own music making journey while continuing to build on her 'other' career in the music industry, producing events and working on festivals. Finding herself during this time surrounded by the most talented and inspiring women and gender diverse folk who were all constantly being undervalued (and underpaid) for their work.

Recorded at Surgery in Newtown with longtime collaborator James Goldsmith. Led by songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist, Bianca Bailey, featuring the incredible talents of Harrison Scholes (Arjuna Oakes, TOI), James MacEwan (Arjuna Oakes), and Elliott Dawson. ‘In my Chambers’ is the record you can rely on to deliver heavy hitting lyricism, explosive guitars and to keep you grooving from needle drop to finish.

“Wellington-based Bianca Bailey makes up for lost time with another slice of wholehearted indie rock with a purpose…With the impressive songwriting backed by muscular guitar riffs.. Rolling Stone

Wiri Donna will be hitting the road once again with their vivacious live shows, on a six date national release tour. Including stops in Christchurch, Dunedin, Napier, Hamilton, Auckland in November and concluding with a hometown show in Wellington on December 6th. Tickets are available from Under the Radar & Moshtix (Wellington show Only). .

‘In my Chambers’ the six track EP is released Friday 25th October via digital outlets and on Vinyl.

Wiri Donna ‘ In My Chambers’ 2024 Tour Dates

15 November, Darkroom, Christchurch

16 November, Yours, Dunedin

21 November, Paisley Stage, Napier

22 November, Last Place, Hamilton

23 November, Double Whammy, Auckland

6 December, San Fran, Wellington (Moshtix)

Tickets available from Under The Radar & Moshtix (Wellington show only)

© Scoop Media

