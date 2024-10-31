Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Steam Train To Return To The Hawkes Bay In February 2025

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 8:24 pm
Press Release: Steam Incorporated

Over February 13th – 17th, Steam Incorporated will return to the Napier to give people the chance to step back in time, in style. Heritage steam and diesel-hauled trains will run across the Hawkes Bay Region, heading as far down as Woodville across the 5 days. Steam Incorporated is also partnering with local organisations to provide these opportunities for the Hawkes Bay community.

It’s the chance for families, railfans, and even yourself, to discover untapped parts of the Hawkes Bay Region, with rail providing a unique perspective that many don’t see. The Steam Train was a core part of many Art Deco festivals in years gone by, and it’s our pleasure to be bringing it back.

The headline excursion for the weekend travels from Napier down to Woodville on Saturday the 15th of February, as a collaboration with the Cancer Society in the Hawkes Bay. Event’s Coordinator Jaki Supra says that the Cancer Society is proud to be part of this special steam train journey through Waipukurau, Dannevirke, and beyond, helping to raise vital funds for cancer support services in our region. “Every ticket purchased contributes directly to assisting individuals and families affected by cancer in Hawke's Bay” she explains.

The steam train has been a notable absence from the festival programme for some time, continues Art Deco Festival Event Manager, Jess Leslie. “After a 10-year hiatus, we are beyond thrilled to welcome the Steam Train back to Hawke's Bay for the 2025 Festival! It’s going to be an unforgettable highlight of the festival, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it!”

Steam Incorporated’s Assistant Operations Manager, Tommy Secker, says the Kapiti-based organisation is excited to be heading back to the Hawkes Bay. “It’s been a long time coming”, he says, “the steam train is a crowd favourite, and we thought it was about time to bring it back to the Hawkes Bay. We’re looking forward to creating some life long memories for people and showcasing our history to a new generation.”

Tickets can be booked online through https://steaminc.org.nz/book-train-trip/steam-in-the-bay february-2025/ , by calling the Steam Incorporated team on 0800 783 264 or emailing admin@steaminc.org.nz. Tickets for the experiences over the weekend start for as little as $35 and should be booked well in advance to avoid disappointment in missing out. There is a range of experiences for all ages, including short rides for the whole family, or an adult’s night out on our ‘Steam & Cuisine’ experience.

