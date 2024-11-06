NZtrio Bids Farewell To Founding Cellist Ashley Brown After 23 Years Of Transformative Collaboration

Photo credit: Katherine Brook

NZTrio He Taonga Wairere cellist Ashley Brown has announced that he is stepping aside from his work with the trio in April 2025, marking a time of transition for the captivating and much-loved ensemble.

After an impressive 23 years of playing with NZTrio, founding member Ashley is set to explore new avenues and opportunities, as well as spending time with family and continuing as Principal Cellist for Auckland Philharmonia. Creating and building NZTrio into what it is today has taken enormous dedication and passion, and has not only shaped Ashley’s own professional career, but has also had a hugely positive impact on the profile of chamber music within Aotearoa’s arts sector.

Ashley says: “With a heavy heart, I’m announcing my decision to move on from NZTrio to explore new challenges. I will keep working with the group until April so it can fully transition ahead of the 2025 season. As I reflect on my dedication to founding, growing and evolving the trio over these past 23 years, I’m hugely grateful to the whole team and pay tribute to my colleagues: the musicians, composers, managers, trustees, supporters, funders, fans and whanau who helped form NZTrio. It has been an absolute blast - the exhilarating concerts, fun collaborations and adventurous commissioning - and an honour to share that with everyone. I wish the trio every success and will watch on with a touch of pride at having built something meaningful that wasn’t there before.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Ashley’s announcement comes at a time when the group is going from strength to strength. A busy year of concerts and collaborations is in place for 2025, which reflects the dedication and vision of the NZTrio team. Jessica Duirs, NZTrio’s manager says “23 years is a remarkable tenure, during which time Ashley, alongside past and present colleagues, has established and nurtured a legacy that has become embedded in the arts ecosystem of Aotearoa. As a team, we’re entering a period of both reflection and momentum as we continue this valuable work while shaping a new future for NZTrio.”

Fortunately, there is plenty of time to say goodbye – Ashley will take to the stage alongside fellow NZTrio musicians Amalia Hall and Somi Kim for the remaining 6 Triptych 3 concerts in 2024, and will see the following months out in style, with the first part of 2025 including WOMAD, NZTrio’s Groove Café series, schools visits, and several collaborative performances yet to be announced. Planning for a farewell event is underway as a tribute to this gifted cellist and cherished colleague.

Guest artists for the 2025 season will be announced in the new year, and NZTrio welcomes expressions of interest for the permanent role of cellist with the ensemble. Suitably experienced applicants are invited to contact Jessica Duirs, NZTrio Manager - manager@nztrio.com.

