Bach Musica NZ Joined By Australian Star Henry Choo For Christmas Concert

(Photo/Supplied)

Bach Musica NZ, the country's leading combined choral and orchestral ensemble, are thrilled to be joined by one of Australia’s most versatile tenors, Henry Choo for their upcoming 1 December performance of Bach’s famous Christmas Oratorio (parts 4 - 6) at the Auckland Town Hall.

Choo is a graduate of the Australian National Academy Of Music and the young artist programs of Opera Australia and Opera Qld. He is a multiple Green Room Award nominee and has appeared regularly in leading roles for Opera Australia, WA Opera, State Opera Of South Australia and Melbourne Opera, and at the Edinburgh Festival and Macau International Music Festival.

His engagements as an oratorio soloist include appearances with all the Australian symphony orchestras, the Hong Kong Philharmonic, the World Peace Orchestra, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Christchurch Symphony and Auckland Philharmonia, and for the Sydney Philharmonia Choir and Melbourne Bach Choir. Very recent engagements include Tippett’s A Child Of Our Time at the Adelaide Festival and Beethoven’s Symphony No.9, both performances with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

Choo’s past appearances for Bach Musica NZ have included St Matthew Passion, Handel’s Messiah and the Schubert Mass No.5 in A Flat.

“It is always a great pleasure to make music with Henry, whose beautiful voice is matched by an amazing musicality." Says Music Director and Conductor, Rita Paczian.

Choo will join the already announced vocal soloists, Joanna Foote (soprano), who performed alongside Bach Musica NZ for the Christmas Oratorio in 2023, as well as Jessica Wells (alto), and Jonathan Eyers (bass).



https://www.bachmusica.com/

