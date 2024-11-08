Aotearoa's Arthur Ahbez Shares New Album Out Today

Casting a new mould, Arthur Ahbez takes another step to the side of his previous material and experiments with a cocktail of 60’s sunshine bubble-gum pop and then forces it through a box grater of psychedelic surf rock in his song 'Take it Easy'. An ominous opening line “Hey little girl, scratching the eyes out of the world” in typical Ahbez fashion sets up the song as an interlocutor for mitochondrial survival, singing lyrics of journalistic malpractice, teenage cruelty, and a lovers heart break before ending in a passionate yell of desire for a long night of love making.

November 8th sees the release of the long-awaited rock and roll triumph Arthur Ahbez & The Flaming Ahbez.

Arthur's third album expands past his lo-fi acid folk roots into a masterfully woven audio amoeba of late 60s-influenced rock and roll ballads, sautéed in a lovingly nurtured protoplasm and mashed through some vintage microphones. Flaming Ahbez band members Hamish Scott (bass), Joe Ghatt (guitar), Chay Douglas (drums), and Ryan Ballinger (percussion, backing vocals) find themselves alongside Arthur (Vocals, Guitar, Keys) as they join forces to create something entirely beyond the veil of Arthur’s previous solo albums.

Arthur Ahbez & The Flaming Ahbez captures the raw, unfiltered essence of their live performances while exploring new uncharted territories of the Ahbez sound. Arthur's quest for sonic enlightenment and his desire to represent unbridled creative copulation undoubtedly leaves its mark on each of the 10 tracks, leading listeners through psychedelia, blues, rock and roll, and acid folk, culminating in a grand cowboy tale reminiscent of western heroes The Sons of the Pioneers.

The squeeze of existential angst prompted Arthur to begin studio recording in March of 2019: "I had booked a one-way ticket to Europe for a lifestyle change, and suddenly realized, I have this kick-ass band I've been playing with for 3 years, and I haven't recorded an album with them. What the hell is wrong with me?" To help capture the magic of jamming with his band and be unrestricted by the duty of engineering, he turned to studio pro Joseph Faris.

This album marks a pivotal chapter in Arthur’s musical odyssey, promising to captivate audiences with its blend of lush arrangements, psychedelia, and retrograde musicianship in the undeniable chemistry of a band that has truly found its groove.

About Arthur Ahbez: In 2013, Arthur released his debut self-recorded and self-produced album Gold. A cozy mix of soft firelight folk and psychedelia, Gold quickly gained a tight-knit following of fans from all over the world. Singles 'Walk On' and 'The Fundamentals' rocketed their way up local radio charts and were soon after licensed for American television.

2017 saw the release of his second self-recorded effort, Volume II. Part concept album and part follow-up to Gold, Volume II's songs exhibited Arthur's growth as a songwriter and his increasing mastery of a unique lo-fi sonic vision. Side A's 'Painters Portrait' explored his British folk influences, while Side B revelled in his love of 60s rock and roll. Vacillating between playful tongue-in-cheek remarks and universal truths, Arthur's songs are grown from the soil of his personal philosophy. Love, existential angst, joy, and trepidation interact behind a canvas of reverb and piercing electric guitar.

In mid-2019, Arthur began work with his band The Flaming Ahbez alongside engineer Joseph Faris at his studio in Auckland, New Zealand. This departure from home DIY recording marked a turning point in Arthur’s search for more sound, more volume, and more energy. The new record soars to dizzying heights in the Ahbez realm and maximizes Arthur's uncanny ability to churn out distinct and vibrant songs.

Arthur Ahbez & The Flaming Ahbez is available on all digital streaming platforms and limited edition vinyl now.

