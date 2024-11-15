FĒI LÍN Releases Her New Single 'You Are The Mirror'

FĒI LÍN Photo Credit: Christian Tjandrawinata

November 15, 2024: FĒI LÍN is the musician project of Yazmin Todd (she/her), a songwriter and musician based in Whitianga, Aotearoa.

With roots in Ōtautahi and Singapore, FĒI LÍN draws from the heart, producing daydreams and floating reflections inspired by the tender sounds of folk and richness of jazz. Though still in the early stages of her career, FĒI LÍN is already adept at the art of crafting music that resonates deeply, evoking a sense of movement and emotion in every listener.

Today FĒI LÍN shares You Are The Mirror, a stand alone single produced with help from Christian Tjandrawinata (Crystal Chen, Corrella). The track quickly follows her October release Love Is A Ladder and is accompanied by a music video (made with assistance from NZ On Air's New Music Pan-Asian funding) filmed on the along the Kūaotunu coastline featuring FĒI LÍN's horses Pedro, Pikowai and Leo.

Recorded during a week-long residency at Big Fan, You Are The Mirror bounces with funk inspired city pop. FĒI LÍN plays with the idea of camaraderie, reveling in the warm feelings of a long term friendship.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “A lot of the lyrics were pulled from a poem I had written after seeing one of my best friends,” says Todd. “We had just shared a wonderful afternoon, just sitting there yacking away and sharing ponderings of life. We were so immersed in our conversation that we hadn't realised that the sun had gone down. The poem was reflecting on my gratitude for friendship, having someone to sit in the dark with and laugh. Our friends are the best mirrors to what we forget to see in ourselves and that we offer to one another the gift of understanding. I wouldn't be anywhere without the support of my friendships.”

“I know it's cheesy, but I love that C. S. Lewis quote - ‘a friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and sings it back to you when you have forgotten the words.’ Basically says it all for me.”

Inspired by a morning listening to Sade, FĒI LÍN prompted her collaborator Christian Tjandrawinata to try something different, focusing the production on fun, upbeat tempos. “Christian is a studio sorcerer! Writing with Christian that day gave me the chance to explore a style of song I have previously never experimented with, I got to break out of my slow sad folk shell!” Once that framework was produced, FĒI LÍN employed the help of drummer Adam Tobeck (SKILAA) for rhythm & groove, pianist Ben Fernandez for soulful keys and Christian Mausia (Brass4Sho) a good ol classy trumpet solo.

Tjandrawinata does double duty, also directing the music video for You Are The Mirror. Made with assistance from NZ On Air's New Music Pan-Asian funding, You Are The Mirror features Todd with her horses traversing the Kūaotunu coast line. The video embodies the joy of connection she has with her horses.

“Before coming to music a couple of years ago, I was basically just a professional horse girl (trainer, instructor and competed in show jumping and eventing),” jokes Todd. “I’m enjoying getting to adventure into a new passion and discover a new identity, as well as honour the old me.”

“When Christian asked what I wanted to do for it I naturally knew I wanted to have my horses in it as that’s where I feel most at home.” says Todd. “The song is about friendship, and my horses have been my best friends throughout my life, we have grown up together. Horses are very sensitive, intelligent and compassionate animals, who mirror your energy. They have taught me a lot about myself, as they always reflect what I’m feeling and make me aware of things I may have not been conscious of.”

“I wasn’t sure how Christian would be with the horses as some people can be scared of how big they are. But he was great with them and they responded to his confidence, quickly figuring out where he was hiding the carrots.”

Reflecting on the experience of writing and releasing You Are The Mirror Todd notes that she’s “excited to share it! Stoked how fun it was, blessed for how it all came about with all of Christian's belief in me, the catalyst of landing the residency at Big Fan to write it, to have the support of NZ On Air Music funding to make it all possible to finish and release, as well as to have had wonderful musicians like Adam, Christian and Ben to add their sparkle to the track too.”

