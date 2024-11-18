Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

RT Nelson Awards For Sculpture Unveil Finalists For $25,000 Prize

Monday, 18 November 2024, 10:23 am
Press Release: NZ Art Show

Image/Supplied
Image/Supplied

The RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture are thrilled to announce the finalists for the prestigious $25,000 prize, selected from hundreds of applicants across New Zealand. These finalists represent a diverse range of materials showcasing the broad and imaginative approaches within contemporary New Zealand sculpture.

Image/Supplied
Image/Supplied

This year’s panel, comprised of acclaimed art dealer Hamish McKay and award-winning contemporary jeweller Karl Fritsch, faced an unprecedented number of applications. “There were so many exciting and diverse entries by visionary artists – narrowing them down was an extremely difficult task,” says McKay.

Among those selected are Rotorua carver Tamaora Walker, whose craft developed under the guidance of distinguished carver Lewis Gardiner; Dunedin ceramic artist Madeleine Child who creates whimsical works inspired by popcorn; Auckland artist Monique Lacey who reimagines the humble cardboard box; and Wellington artist Anton Hart, known for using modern technology to craft compelling sand sculptures.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The finalists' works will be exhibited during the 2025 NZ Art Show, held at Wellington’s TSB Arena from May 29 to June 1.

Due to the high quality of submissions, an additional number of applicants have been invited to exhibit alongside the finalists. Carla Russell, Executive Director of the Awards, says that the exhibition will be a vibrant showcase of talent, diversity, and innovation in New Zealand sculpture. “Visitors can expect an inspiring experience,” says Russell, “where each piece tells a story, invites reflection, and highlights the incredible skill and imagination of our artists.”

Entering its fourth year, the RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture continues to celebrate the diversity of small-scale sculptures, offering art lovers a chance to enjoy intricate, collectible pieces that bring creativity into everyday spaces. These awards spotlight the diversity and mastery of New Zealand sculpture, offering sculptors the chance to push boundaries and connect with audiences.

The total prize pool is $25,000, distributed as follows:

  • Premier Award: $15,000
  • Two Highly Commended Awards: $1,000 each
  • People’s Choice Award: $2,000
  • Remaining Finalists: $250 each

The 2025 finalists for the 2025 RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture:

  • Anton Hart, Wellington
  • Asaki Kajima, Hawkes Bay
  • Ben Pearce, Napier
  • Caitlin Devoy, Wellington
  • Isabella Lepoamo, Dunedin
  • Iwi Le Comte, Rotorua
  • Jacquelyn Greenbank, Christchurch
  • Jaime Jenkins, Tauranga
  • Jane Dodd, Dunedin
  • Janna Van Hasselt, Christchurch
  • Jo Harris, Auckland
  • John Ward Knox, Dunedin
  • Joshua Taylor, Mt Maunganui
  • Kāryn Taylor, Tasman
  • Kelly McDonald, Wellington
  • Kirsty McNeil, Auckland
  • Lang Ea, Auckland
  • Levi Hawken, Auckland
  • Lisa Bate, Auckland
  • Maak Bow, Kaiwaka
  • Madeleine Child, Dunedin
  • Mark Rayner, Whanganui
  • Moniek Schrijer, Wellington
  • Monique Lacey, Auckland
  • Natalie Guy, Auckland
  • Ngaroma Riley, Auckland
  • Rohan Wealleans, Taranaki
  • Sam Harrison, Christchurch
  • Steve Carr, Christchurch
  • Tamaora Walker, Rotorua
  • Turumeke Harrington, Wellington
  • Yi Yang, Auckland

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Art Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 