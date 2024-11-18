RT Nelson Awards For Sculpture Unveil Finalists For $25,000 Prize

The RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture are thrilled to announce the finalists for the prestigious $25,000 prize, selected from hundreds of applicants across New Zealand. These finalists represent a diverse range of materials showcasing the broad and imaginative approaches within contemporary New Zealand sculpture.

This year’s panel, comprised of acclaimed art dealer Hamish McKay and award-winning contemporary jeweller Karl Fritsch, faced an unprecedented number of applications. “There were so many exciting and diverse entries by visionary artists – narrowing them down was an extremely difficult task,” says McKay.

Among those selected are Rotorua carver Tamaora Walker, whose craft developed under the guidance of distinguished carver Lewis Gardiner; Dunedin ceramic artist Madeleine Child who creates whimsical works inspired by popcorn; Auckland artist Monique Lacey who reimagines the humble cardboard box; and Wellington artist Anton Hart, known for using modern technology to craft compelling sand sculptures.

The finalists' works will be exhibited during the 2025 NZ Art Show, held at Wellington's TSB Arena from May 29 to June 1.

Due to the high quality of submissions, an additional number of applicants have been invited to exhibit alongside the finalists. Carla Russell, Executive Director of the Awards, says that the exhibition will be a vibrant showcase of talent, diversity, and innovation in New Zealand sculpture. “Visitors can expect an inspiring experience,” says Russell, “where each piece tells a story, invites reflection, and highlights the incredible skill and imagination of our artists.”

Entering its fourth year, the RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture continues to celebrate the diversity of small-scale sculptures, offering art lovers a chance to enjoy intricate, collectible pieces that bring creativity into everyday spaces. These awards spotlight the diversity and mastery of New Zealand sculpture, offering sculptors the chance to push boundaries and connect with audiences.

The total prize pool is $25,000, distributed as follows:

Premier Award: $15,000

Two Highly Commended Awards: $1,000 each

People’s Choice Award: $2,000

Remaining Finalists: $250 each

The 2025 finalists for the 2025 RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture:

Anton Hart, Wellington

Asaki Kajima, Hawkes Bay

Ben Pearce, Napier

Caitlin Devoy, Wellington

Isabella Lepoamo, Dunedin

Iwi Le Comte, Rotorua

Jacquelyn Greenbank, Christchurch

Jaime Jenkins, Tauranga

Jane Dodd, Dunedin

Janna Van Hasselt, Christchurch

Jo Harris, Auckland John Ward Knox, Dunedin

Joshua Taylor, Mt Maunganui

Kāryn Taylor, Tasman

Kelly McDonald, Wellington

Kirsty McNeil, Auckland

Lang Ea, Auckland

Levi Hawken, Auckland

Lisa Bate, Auckland

Maak Bow, Kaiwaka

Madeleine Child, Dunedin

Mark Rayner, Whanganui Moniek Schrijer, Wellington

Monique Lacey, Auckland

Natalie Guy, Auckland

Ngaroma Riley, Auckland

Rohan Wealleans, Taranaki

Sam Harrison, Christchurch

Steve Carr, Christchurch

Tamaora Walker, Rotorua

Turumeke Harrington, Wellington

Yi Yang, Auckland

