Cricketer Receives Anti-Doping Sanction For Cocaine Use

The Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui (the Commission), is cautioning the sport community about the use of recreational drugs after the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand handed down an anti-doping sanction for the use of cocaine to cricketer Doug Bracewell.

Mr Bracewell tested positive for cocaine and its metabolite Benzoylecgonine (BZE) after a T20 match in January 2024. It was accepted that he had used the cocaine out of competition and for reasons unrelated to sport performance.

Cocaine is banned in sport under the Substances of Abuse category in the Sports Anti-Doping Rules. The Rules provide for athletes to serve a reduced ban where the substance was used out-of-competition and unrelated to sport.

As such, Mr Bracewell incurred a one-month sanction, backdated to 11 April 2024, reduced from three months on the condition that he complete a treatment programme to address his substance use. Mr Bracewell has completed the treatment programme, so his sanction has been served, and he is once again eligible to take part in sport.

Chief executive of the Commission, Rebecca Rolls called on athletes to act responsibly and be mindful of their influence on others.

“Athletes have a responsibility to set a positive example, especially for the Tamariki and Rangatahi who look up to them. Their actions, both on and off the field, influence the next generation of athletes, and it's essential that they act as role models by making healthy, responsible choices.

“Recreational drugs, including cocaine, are illegal and can pose a real threat to the health and safety of athletes and their teammates. It’s not always known what's in these substances or their strength, which makes them unpredictable and dangerous. Their use is a serious issue at all levels of sport and recreation, and we want to work with both sports organisations and athletes to tackle this problem.”

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink said Bracewell had let himself down.

“NZC is committed to promoting safe and responsible behaviours and is frustrated at this latest turn of events. Doug accepts full responsibility for his error of judgement; the consequences of his behaviour, and the penalty imposed.

“As an organisation, we will continue to provide support for Doug – who is fully aware of our expectations moving forward,” says Weenink.

The New Zealand Cricket Player’s Association chief executive Heath Mills says, “As a professional cricketer, Doug knows the doping rules he is subject to. While in no way attempting to gain any performance enhancement, his decision has nevertheless resulted in him missing several playing opportunities whilst this matter has been dealt with, and it reflects poorly on our environment.

“Since this positive test result, we have supported Doug through an appropriate counselling programme and have taken steps to remind all our members of the anti-doping rules and their associated obligations and responsibilities.”

The Commission is committed to supporting athletes who may be struggling with substance misuse and offers counselling services to any athlete who receives a positive doping result, to support their well-being and help them make informed, responsible decisions moving forward.

The Commission will continue in its educational efforts to ensure athletes understand the risks associated with substance misuse, promoting both clean, safe and fair sport.

Link | Read the Sports Tribunal decision: https://sportstribunal.org.nz/decisions/

