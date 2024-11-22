Emerging Mainland Singer-Songwriter Lachie Hayes Reveals Entrancing Alt-country Ballad 'This River'

With roots in Tokanui, a small, resilient community in Eastern Southland Lachie’s is a sound that has been simmering below the surface, deeply rooted in family heritage with a lineage steeped in musical tradition stretching back to his great-grandparents. It's from this profound musical background and the unique landscape of his upbringing that Lachie draws his strength and inspiration.

A captivating, melodic tune with a haunted lyrical undertone, ‘This River’ is accompanied by a beautifully shot and slightly unsettling video which sees Lachie dragging the river while singing:

“This river keeps me awake at night; this river runs heavy all the time; this river took dear friends of mine; this river keeps me awake at night…”

A warm and lonesome guitar sound, delicate mandolin, rich steel guitar and melodious backing vocals give the track’s atmospheric vibe and Hayes' clear, charming vocal complements the mysterious aesthetic of the song perfectly.

Hayes recorded his new album at MASSAV Studios, with revered music luminary DELANEY DAVIDSON at the helm, producing. On hearing these recordings, Southland label MASSAV Records was launched to sign Hayes as the first artist on their roster, marking an exciting achievement for this award-winning songwriter.

Revealing his love of the art of film and a good storyline, Hayes has paired ‘This River’ with a stunning, cinematic video, shot by local video production team, Second Beer who had this to say about ‘This River’: "We were very drawn to the song from the first listen. There's an understated depth to Lachie's writing, and the main thing for us was trying not to get in the way of that."

Lachie's rise in the music scene has been a journey marked by authenticity and grassroots growth, and he has performed alongside many renowned local artists, making his mark amongst his peers by delivering his authentic take on alt-country folk-infused blues, inspired by Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters and Robert Johnson.

The release of his debut album, 2018’s WHERE THE SHADOWS HANG garnered widespread acclaim and saw him scoop multiple accolades at the 2018 Southland Entertainment Awards, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, and the coveted Southland Entertainer of the Year.

A life shaped by a windswept upbringing on a hill country sheep farm, by family, friends, drinks and old classic western movies, Lachie’s songs take you through a journey of colourful losers, drunken brawlers and romantic crooners. His music is a collision of place and story, emerging as a new wave of alt-country.

On stage, he is not just a musician but a storyteller; a gifted multi-instrumentalist performer who embodies the rhythm, grit, and nuance that captivate audiences. Now with the backing of the MASSAV team, Lachie is set to capture a much wider audience so listen out for more to come from this talented rising artist in 2025.

