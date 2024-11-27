Nominations Open For Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador

Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador supports and champions the importance of reading in the lives of young New Zealanders, their whānau and communities. Nominations are now open for the third Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador for Aotearoa New Zealand.

It is an exciting opportunity to build on the wonderful mahi of the inaugural ambassador Ben Brown and current Te Awhi Rito Alan Dingley, whose two-year term will end in May 2025.

In his term to date, Alan has travelled around Aotearoa New Zealand motivating and inspiring thousands of young readers and spoken at events, conferences and celebrations about the importance of reading role models. You can read more about his work on the Te Awhi Rito website.

As a national reading role model, the Reading Ambassador will increase the visibility and awareness of reading across all sectors, helping to create a nation of readers. They will make connections between the many organisations involved in reading, literacy, literature and the wellbeing of young people.

“Our goal in establishing the Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador role was to have a national reading advocate for children and young people. The intention is that each Te Awhi Rito brings their own unique experience and perspectives as positive reading role models, but all are dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and stories in the lives of young people and championing the powerful benefits of reading for literacy, creativity and wellbeing” says Elizabeth Jones, Director Literacy and Learning, National Library of New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It has been wonderful to see the impact of our two Reading Ambassadors to date and I look forward to what our next might bring to the role as this initiative goes from strength to strength,”

The Reading Ambassador will also build appreciation of, access to, and growth of stories and literature including those that reflect Aotearoa New Zealand, are in te reo Māori and the diverse languages and cultures of Aotearoa.

The name Te Awhi Rito comes from the harakeke or flax plant. The ‘Rito’ is the young shoot at the centre of the plant. ‘Awhi Rito’ are the strong, mature leaves that stand straight and tall to surround, protect and nurture the Rito.

The National Library of New Zealand leads the Te Awhi Rito New Zealand Ambassador programme in partnership with Read New Zealand Te Pou Muramura, Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa and Storylines Children’s Literature Charitable Trust Te Whare Waituhi Tamariki o Aotearoa.

To find out more about Te Awhi Rito and to make a nomination visit the National Library website. Nominations close on Tuesday, 31 January 2025.

© Scoop Media

