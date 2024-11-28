2025 Tania Dalton Foundation Recipients Announced - 100th Recipient

The 2025 cohort of 13 new Tania Dalton Foundation Scholarship Programme recipients includes our 100th Recipient with athletes from six different regions representing eleven different sports codes.

Launched in 2018 the Scholarship Programme provides a unique three-year financial scholarship to young sports women to assist them in their high-performance journey.

2025 Recipients come from Northland, Gisborne, Auckland, Waikato, Whanganui and Wairarapa including a student from Carmel College on the Northshore – Tania’s former high school.

“As expected, the quality of the young women applying this year for the scholarships was very high. The need for financial and personal development support is stronger than ever, which made the selection process even harder,” said TDF Chair Duane Dalton.

“Our scholarship recipients shine in their chosen sport but getting to and remaining at the high performance level for some can come with additional challenges due to family, education or work commitments.” The bespoke 4-pillar programme is based around financial support, mentoring, personal development and paying it forward.

Now entering its eight year the Scholarship Programme attracts strong support from a range of corporate sponsors, individuals and family trusts looking to transform the lives of young women and their whanau/families.

Dalton said the foundation was delighted to welcome Alvarium and the Edgar Family Foundation into the scholarship sponsor family as well as welcome back to 2degrees, AllProof, Archibald and Shorter Northshore, ASB Bank, LT McGuiness, Magness Family, Oyster Property Group, Rider Levett Bucknall, Russell Property Group and the Sutcliffe Family.

The new scholarship recipients will be inducted into the programme at a special ceremony at Archibald and Shorter Northshore on 3rd December where they will be welcomed into the foundation by the graduating 2022 cohort year and receive their own numbered presentation cap.

2024 Trustees Award Winner

This year’s Trustee Award was presented to 2022 graduating recipient White Sox Softballer Ocearn Mathews who is sponsored by Oyster Property Group and is currently at University in the United States. The award honours the scholarship recipient who has fully embraced all components of the programme, including personal development, growth and positive relationships with TDF staff, trustees, mentors and scholarship partners and who has continued to put their best foot forward in their chosen sport. She joins other recipients including Black Ferns Amy Rule, Sylvia Brunt and Renee Holmes.

2024 Scholarship Recipients

TDF Scholar 2024 Scholarship Recipient Iwi Yr Sport/s Location/School Sponsor 88 Macy Hains - 11 Surf Life Saving/ Swimming Mt Albert Grammar, Auckland Oyster Property Group 89 Ella Henderson - 12 Rugby Union/Touch Carmel College, Northshore Archibald & Shorter Northshor e 90 Jacqueline Kennedy - 11 Surf Life Saving/Kayak Sprints Gisborne Girls High School Gisborne AllProof Industries NZ 91 Juliet McKinlay - 11 Athletics/Hockey Whanganui Collegiate, Whanganui Rider Levett Bucknall 92 Levonah Motuliki - 12 Rugby Union Howick College, Auckland Sutcliffe Family 93 Bailee Nankivell Ngāpuhi te iwi, Ngātihine te hapu 12 Rugby Union Northland 2Degrees 94 Jaimee Rika Whakatohi a Ngi Tai, Te Arawa 11 Netball Te Aho o te Kura Pounamu Waikato Magness Family 95 Maggie Shields - 11 Softball/Netball Wairarapa College, Wairarapa LT McGuiness 96 Avah Sila - 12 Netball/Touch Howick College, Auckland Edgar Family Foundation 97 Amarante Sititi - 12 Rugby Union Auckland Girls Grammar, Auckland ASB Bank 98 Kilani-Mae Tuineau - 10 Basketball St Kentigern College, Auckland Russell Property Group 99 Ashleigh Tuumaialu - 12 Touch, Netball, Basketball St Kentigern College, Auckland Edgar Family Foundation 100 Shyloh Udomsak Ngāti Kuri 10 Basketball Westlake Girls High School, Northshore Alvarium

Background

About The Tania Dalton Foundation

The Tania Dalton Foundation, created in honour of the sporting legend whose presence would fill the room, was established in 2018 to make a meaningful impact on the lives of budding young New Zealanders, guiding them to lead their biggest life - as Tania did.

The Foundation supports young New Zealanders, from all circumstances and stages of development, to unlock their talent and their best selves. The goal is to engage with thousands of young New Zealanders across the country through a range of programmes aimed at making a positive and measurable impact on the youth of New Zealand.

These include the Tania Dalton Foundation Scholarship programme which supports young women at the start of their high-performance journey and Pass it Forward which delivers free sports equipment to schools and communities in need.

