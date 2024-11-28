2025 Tania Dalton Foundation Recipients Announced - 100th Recipient
The 2025 cohort of 13 new Tania Dalton Foundation Scholarship Programme recipients includes our 100th Recipient with athletes from six different regions representing eleven different sports codes.
Launched in 2018 the Scholarship Programme provides a unique three-year financial scholarship to young sports women to assist them in their high-performance journey.
2025 Recipients come from Northland, Gisborne, Auckland, Waikato, Whanganui and Wairarapa including a student from Carmel College on the Northshore – Tania’s former high school.
“As expected, the quality of the young women applying this year for the scholarships was very high. The need for financial and personal development support is stronger than ever, which made the selection process even harder,” said TDF Chair Duane Dalton.
“Our scholarship recipients shine in their chosen sport but getting to and remaining at the high performance level for some can come with additional challenges due to family, education or work commitments.” The bespoke 4-pillar programme is based around financial support, mentoring, personal development and paying it forward.
Now entering its eight year the Scholarship Programme attracts strong support from a range of corporate sponsors, individuals and family trusts looking to transform the lives of young women and their whanau/families.
Dalton said the foundation was delighted to welcome Alvarium and the Edgar Family Foundation into the scholarship sponsor family as well as welcome back to 2degrees, AllProof, Archibald and Shorter Northshore, ASB Bank, LT McGuiness, Magness Family, Oyster Property Group, Rider Levett Bucknall, Russell Property Group and the Sutcliffe Family.
The new scholarship recipients will be inducted into the programme at a special ceremony at Archibald and Shorter Northshore on 3rd December where they will be welcomed into the foundation by the graduating 2022 cohort year and receive their own numbered presentation cap.
2024 Trustees Award Winner
This year’s Trustee Award was presented to 2022 graduating recipient White Sox Softballer Ocearn Mathews who is sponsored by Oyster Property Group and is currently at University in the United States. The award honours the scholarship recipient who has fully embraced all components of the programme, including personal development, growth and positive relationships with TDF staff, trustees, mentors and scholarship partners and who has continued to put their best foot forward in their chosen sport. She joins other recipients including Black Ferns Amy Rule, Sylvia Brunt and Renee Holmes.
2024 Scholarship Recipients
TDF
Scholar
2024
Scholarship Recipient
|Iwi
|Yr
|Sport/s
|Location/School
|Sponsor
|88
|Macy Hains
|-
|11
|Surf Life Saving/ Swimming
Mt Albert
Grammar,
Auckland
Oyster
Property
Group
|89
Ella
Henderson
|-
|12
Rugby
Union/Touch
Carmel College,
Northshore
Archibald
& Shorter
Northshor
e
|90
|Jacqueline Kennedy
|-
|11
Surf Life
Saving/Kayak
Sprints
Gisborne Girls
High School
Gisborne
AllProof
Industries
NZ
|91
Juliet
McKinlay
|-
|11
|Athletics/Hockey
Whanganui
Collegiate,
Whanganui
Rider
Levett
Bucknall
|92
Levonah
Motuliki
|-
|12
|Rugby Union
|Howick College, Auckland
Sutcliffe
Family
|93
Bailee
Nankivell
Ngāpuhi te iwi,
Ngātihine
te hapu
|12
|Rugby Union
|Northland
|2Degrees
|94
|Jaimee Rika
Whakatohi a
Ngi Tai, Te
Arawa
|11
|Netball
Te Aho o te Kura Pounamu
Waikato
Magness
Family
|95
Maggie
Shields
|-
|11
|Softball/Netball
|Wairarapa College, Wairarapa
LT
McGuiness
|96
|Avah Sila
|-
|12
|Netball/Touch
|Howick College, Auckland
Edgar
Family
Foundation
|97
Amarante
Sititi
|-
|12
|Rugby Union
Auckland Girls
Grammar,
Auckland
|ASB Bank
|98
|Kilani-Mae Tuineau
|-
|10
|Basketball
St Kentigern
College, Auckland
Russell
Property
Group
|99
Ashleigh
Tuumaialu
|-
|12
|Touch, Netball, Basketball
St Kentigern
College, Auckland
Edgar
Family
Foundation
|100
Shyloh
Udomsak
|Ngāti Kuri
|10
|Basketball
Westlake Girls
High School,
Northshore
|Alvarium
Background
About The Tania Dalton Foundation
The Tania Dalton Foundation, created in honour of the sporting legend whose presence would fill the room, was established in 2018 to make a meaningful impact on the lives of budding young New Zealanders, guiding them to lead their biggest life - as Tania did.
The Foundation supports young New Zealanders, from all circumstances and stages of development, to unlock their talent and their best selves. The goal is to engage with thousands of young New Zealanders across the country through a range of programmes aimed at making a positive and measurable impact on the youth of New Zealand.
These include the Tania Dalton Foundation Scholarship programme which supports young women at the start of their high-performance journey and Pass it Forward which delivers free sports equipment to schools and communities in need.