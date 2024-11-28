Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
2025 Tania Dalton Foundation Recipients Announced - 100th Recipient

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Tania Dalton Foundation

The 2025 cohort of 13 new Tania Dalton Foundation Scholarship Programme recipients includes our 100th Recipient with athletes from six different regions representing eleven different sports codes.

Launched in 2018 the Scholarship Programme provides a unique three-year financial scholarship to young sports women to assist them in their high-performance journey.

2025 Recipients come from Northland, Gisborne, Auckland, Waikato, Whanganui and Wairarapa including a student from Carmel College on the Northshore – Tania’s former high school.

“As expected, the quality of the young women applying this year for the scholarships was very high. The need for financial and personal development support is stronger than ever, which made the selection process even harder,” said TDF Chair Duane Dalton.

“Our scholarship recipients shine in their chosen sport but getting to and remaining at the high performance level for some can come with additional challenges due to family, education or work commitments.” The bespoke 4-pillar programme is based around financial support, mentoring, personal development and paying it forward.

Now entering its eight year the Scholarship Programme attracts strong support from a range of corporate sponsors, individuals and family trusts looking to transform the lives of young women and their whanau/families.

Dalton said the foundation was delighted to welcome Alvarium and the Edgar Family Foundation into the scholarship sponsor family as well as welcome back to 2degrees, AllProof, Archibald and Shorter Northshore, ASB Bank, LT McGuiness, Magness Family, Oyster Property Group, Rider Levett Bucknall, Russell Property Group and the Sutcliffe Family.

The new scholarship recipients will be inducted into the programme at a special ceremony at Archibald and Shorter Northshore on 3rd December where they will be welcomed into the foundation by the graduating 2022 cohort year and receive their own numbered presentation cap.

2024 Trustees Award Winner

This year’s Trustee Award was presented to 2022 graduating recipient White Sox Softballer Ocearn Mathews who is sponsored by Oyster Property Group and is currently at University in the United States. The award honours the scholarship recipient who has fully embraced all components of the programme, including personal development, growth and positive relationships with TDF staff, trustees, mentors and scholarship partners and who has continued to put their best foot forward in their chosen sport. She joins other recipients including Black Ferns Amy Rule, Sylvia Brunt and Renee Holmes.

2024 Scholarship Recipients

TDF

Scholar

2024

Scholarship Recipient

Iwi Yr Sport/s Location/School Sponsor
88 Macy Hains 11 Surf Life Saving/ Swimming

Mt Albert

Grammar,

Auckland

Oyster

Property

Group

89

Ella

Henderson

12

Rugby

Union/Touch

Carmel College,

Northshore

Archibald

& Shorter

Northshor

e

90 Jacqueline Kennedy11

Surf Life

Saving/Kayak

Sprints

Gisborne Girls

High School

Gisborne

AllProof

Industries

NZ

91

Juliet

McKinlay

11 Athletics/Hockey

Whanganui

Collegiate,

Whanganui

Rider

Levett

Bucknall

92

Levonah

Motuliki

12 Rugby Union Howick College, Auckland

Sutcliffe

Family

93

Bailee

Nankivell

Ngāpuhi te iwi,

Ngātihine

te hapu

12 Rugby UnionNorthland2Degrees
94 Jaimee Rika

Whakatohi a

Ngi Tai, Te

Arawa

11 Netball

Te Aho o te Kura Pounamu

Waikato

Magness

Family

95

Maggie

Shields

11 Softball/Netball Wairarapa College, Wairarapa

LT

McGuiness

96 Avah Sila 12 Netball/Touch Howick College, Auckland

Edgar

Family

Foundation

97

Amarante

Sititi

12 Rugby Union

Auckland Girls

Grammar,

Auckland

ASB Bank 
98 Kilani-Mae Tuineau10 Basketball

St Kentigern

College, Auckland

Russell

Property

Group

99

Ashleigh

Tuumaialu

12 Touch, Netball, Basketball

St Kentigern

College, Auckland

Edgar

Family

Foundation

100

Shyloh

Udomsak

Ngāti Kuri 10 Basketball

Westlake Girls

High School,

Northshore

Alvarium

Background

About The Tania Dalton Foundation

The Tania Dalton Foundation, created in honour of the sporting legend whose presence would fill the room, was established in 2018 to make a meaningful impact on the lives of budding young New Zealanders, guiding them to lead their biggest life - as Tania did.

The Foundation supports young New Zealanders, from all circumstances and stages of development, to unlock their talent and their best selves. The goal is to engage with thousands of young New Zealanders across the country through a range of programmes aimed at making a positive and measurable impact on the youth of New Zealand.

These include the Tania Dalton Foundation Scholarship programme which supports young women at the start of their high-performance journey and Pass it Forward which delivers free sports equipment to schools and communities in need.

