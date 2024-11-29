Vibrant Indie-Rockers Summer Thieves Drop Infectious Jam With New Single ‘Just Don’t Know’ Ahead Of Summer Tour Dates!

Image/Supplied

Favourite Aotearoa indie-pop-rock meisters SUMMER THIEVES today release a total earworm with chill anthemic vibe ‘JUST DON’T KNOW’, a touching tune featuring melodious vocals and hypnotic rhythm, weaved together with a charming, euphonious hook.

A perfectly-formed, radio-friendly track destined for summer playlists motu-wide and far afield, the release of a heartfelt indie-pop gem like ‘Just Don’t Know’ is a sublime breathe of sweet ambience to unwind to as we all lean into the end of a long year.

Renowned for their electrifying blend of genre-bending sounds, pop melodies, guitar-driven rhythms and rock-heavy riffs, Summer Thieves are also set to hit the road this holiday season, taking in 6 scenic hotspots with psych-indie rockers Mirage in tow. Read on for all the summer tour dates below.

A gorgeous and poignant tune, ‘Just Don’t Know’ tracks two protagonists, who for different reason are each striving to cope with the pressures of life in order to find their peace, and their place in the world - in essence, their way ‘home’.

Says the band: “The song follows two characters, a man and a woman whose internal struggles and paths are different, but their inner turmoil and pain is the same. With the last chorus of ‘Just Don’t Know’, they are bought to the same realisation and are able to find understanding and closure. Big ups to our good friend Chelsea for her sweet backing vocals, truly the icing on the cake for this track!”

A melodious and infectious number ‘Just Don’t Know’ was recorded and produced by members Jake Barton (vocals/guitar) and Izzy Bones (keys/guitar) at Summer Thieves little home studio in Auckland when they were releasing last year’s chart-hitting studio album Cigarettes In Space.

The beloved Ōtepoti collective have come a long way from humble beginnings performing at Dunedin parties to playing alongside some of the world's most revered artists, and becoming firm regulars on the festival circuit, often gracing the stages of Rhythm & Vines, Bay Dreams, Rhythm & Alps, Soundsplash and many more.

Now as 2024 winds down, the live powerhouse that is Summer Thieves are bringing the heat this summer, ready to tour their signature tunes and energetic performances on an epic run of some of Te Ika-a-Māui’s favourite New Year’s hotspots.

Off the back of the new track and the extensive back catalogue of summer bangers, the gang are feeling lean and mean ready to bring the absolute heat on their HOW TO GET HOME TOUR, taking in the beautiful beach playgrounds of Waihi; Raglan; Leigh; Tauranga; Whangamatā; and Ōakura.

Ready to dive deep into their three album strong songbook, the lads are also bringing Mount Maunganui’s psych-groove-rockers MIRAGE with them, guaranteed to make the drinks flow and the vibes grow! Sure to get you grooving and moving, grab your best mates and head to your nearest favourite beach town on the leg – it’s time to soak up the sweet summer vibes and experience the magic. Get your tickets now! Go to www.summerthieves.co.nz for tickets and more information.

SUMMER THIEVES - HOW TO GET HOME TOUR with special guests Mirage

Saturday 28th December - Waihi Beach Hotel, Waihi Beach

Sunday 29th December - The Yard, Raglan

Monday 30th December - Leigh Sawmill Café, Leigh

Thursday 2nd January - Totara St, Tauranga*

Sunday 5th January - Edisons, Whangamatā

Thursday 9th January - Butlers Reef, Ōakura

Tickets on sale HERE via UTR | *Tauranga tickets via summerthieves.co.nz

