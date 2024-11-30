WOMAD AOTEAROA Adds Irish Electronic Pop Artist Róisín Murphy To The Incredible 2025 Festival Line Up

Following the success of its impressive first lineup announcement in September and the reveal of additional artists in October, WOMAD Aotearoa has confirmed Róisín Murphy as part of the 2025 festival.

With her indomitable artistic spirit, Róisín Murphy is one of electronic pop’s most ingenious and forward-thinking voices. Murphy first became known in the ’90s as part of the successful pop duo Moloko but has since forged an illustrious and critically acclaimed career as a solo artist. With her show-stopping wardrobe and electrifying live band, she recently joined the ranks of star-studded performers to play at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall.

Alongside Murphy, the 2025 festival lineup features trailblazers of the Shamstep music movement, 47Soul from Palestine/Jordan; Australia’s folktronic act Amaru Tribe, bringing their unique sound; Cuba's Ana Carla Maza, who combines soulful cello and emotive songwriting, seamlessly merging classical training with the rhythms of her homeland; and Brazil's Bala Desejo, offering a fresh voice in MPB, samba, and pop.

The festival will also showcase the power trio Delgres; blending blues with Caribbean influences, and the hypnotic guitar riffs of Etran de’Lair, infusing traditional Tuareg music with sun-scorched desert rock. Bosnia/Herzegovina's Goran Bregović & His Wedding & Funeral Band will elevate the WOMAD experience with their masterful fusion of Balkan folk, rock, and classical music. Joining them is the UK's Nitin Sawhney, a celebrated musician and composer renowned for his genre-blending artistry. Queen Omega from Trinidad and Tobago is a powerhouse in the world-reggae scene, and India’s Satish Vyas & U Rajesh, with their sitar and tabla melodies, blend traditional Indian music with modern influences. Scotland’s Talisk will instantly enthral with their intricate folk arrangements, and Australia’s Ukulele Death Squad will add a playful twist to popular songs, one nylon string at a time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

From Aotearoa, local artists will light up the stage, including Black Comet, a high-energy fusion of rock, funk, and world influences; CHAII, a rising star blending Persian heritage with contemporary beats; and The Beths, known for their catchy, introspective power-pop melodies. Who Shot Scott will fuse Middle Eastern sounds with hip-hop and punk rock, representing the diverse and vibrant Aotearoa music scene. And, Aotearoa’s The Veils, led by the captivating Finn Andrews with the talented NZTrio, will perform, marking The Veils' new album Asphodel's live debut.

The 2025 WOMAD Aotearoa lineup promises an incredible celebration of musical diversity, with performances that span continents, genres, and generations. It's set to be a global musical journey like no other!

Each unique performer brings a dynamic mix of global talent, promising a diverse and exciting festival experience at WOMAD Aotearoa, set to take place from March 14-16, 2025, at the renowned Brooklands Park and the Bowl of Brooklands in Ngāmotu (New Plymouth).

WOMAD Aotearoa remains committed to ensuring the festival’s continued success in New Plymouth, New Zealand. For the third consecutive year, ticket prices will remain steady, making the festival accessible to all.

Festival-goers can start getting excited for an incredible lineup of global artists, a diverse array of workshops, engaging speakers, and a variety of delicious food and retail options. The festival will also continue to offer family-friendly spaces ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all.

With more exciting announcements to come.

© Scoop Media

