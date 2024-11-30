Alt-Indie Rocker Mim Jensen Unveils Pensive New Single + Video ‘Same Blood’

The Ōtautahi-based talent doesn’t hold back with her honest song-writing, displaying a fearless ability to dive deep, showcasing her vulnerability through her music. This is clearly where her unique power lies, and ‘Same Blood’ is a beautiful display of it.

“...one of the most compelling front-people in Aotearoa.” – NZ HERALD

Engineered and produced by Will McGillivray aka Goodwill, ‘Same Blood’ is a broody, melancholic track that reflects on painful rifts within families, and the resulting feelings of isolation and loneliness those fractures can inflict upon an individual in their everyday.

Jensen’s heartache-fuelled music stems from intense periods of self-reflection culminating in songs tinged with melancholy and steeped in sincerity as she journeys towards living a life based on unconditional love. This heart-wrenching vibe is clearly made evident with ‘Same Blood’ as she sings:

“…All you do is push my boundaries; When all you have to do was love me; I keep thinking of running; A place where they can’t find me; And I can’t believe that we’re family; When all we are is different; We may have to say goodbye; That won’t make a difference to me now…”

Jensen also shares the accompanying video for ‘Same Blood’, produced by Lore Films, and directed by Adam Hogan and Soane Pamatangi, and edited by Adam Hogan. A visually poignant encapsulation of the theme and underlying dark tone of the song, the video is a perfect mirror for the affecting lyrical content, evoking compassion for innocence lost.

Jensen’s debut EP Emotional Affair saw her fanbase expanding far and wide, as her captivating metaphors for emotional turmoil resonated with listeners. By sharing her pain and feelings, Jensen creates a sort of musical confession, turning what was once overwrought and anxious into something plainly spoken – an immense healing process. The lead single ‘Germaphobe’ struck a huge chord, amassing over a million streams and achieving viral success across various social media platforms.

A true trailblazing artist, Jensen has worked ardently for over two years of sharing hook-laden and emotional rock n’ roll across both sides of the Tasman Sea, building up a strong live fan base through gracing countless festival stages and performing headline shows throughout both Australia and New Zealand.

Continuing to write, record, and tour across both countries, Jensen’s musical odyssey has seen her share stages with indie-rock stalwarts such as Teenage Dads (AU), Great Gable (AU), The Butlers (NZ), The Beths (NZ), and most recently securing highly coveted support slots on Shihad’s final ever tour this summer. Keep your eyes peeled and ears to the ground for more to come from this young talented alt-rock indie artist as she sets the stage for 2025.

Catch Mim at:

SHIHAD – Feb 7 – Trafalgar Square, Nelson

SHIHAD – March 1st – Sector 7, Christchurch

SHIHAD – March 14th – Spark Arena, Auckland

Goodnight.x – March 15th – The Island, Papamoa

