Strictly Ballroom The Musical: Sends Box Office Into Spin!

The Baz Luhrmann mega-hit musical Strictly Ballroom The Musical has opened in Ōtautahi Christchurch to rave reviews and has sent The Court Theatre box office into a spin!

With tickets selling faster than a foxtrot, audiences are urged to get their moves on and sashay to the box office immediately! The first two weeks are nearly sold out, and overall season sales for this final spectacular tango at The Shed are setting a remarkable pace.

“We are thrilled that so many people are excited to see this musical,” says The Court Theatre’s executive director Gretchen La Roche. “Who doesn’t love a good comedy with lots of sparkles thrown in. It’s the perfect tonic at the end of the year plus it’s the perfect way for audiences to say goodbye to The Shed and hello to a new chapter in our life.”

The reviews have been sen-sat-ion-al!

“Plenty to applaud in this exuberant holiday musical,” Theatreview.

“A Camp Glitzy Goodbye,” The Press

“Pizzazz and lots of laughs,” Backstage Christchurch.

Inspired by his childhood, Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom -- a hit film starring Dancing with the Stars judge Paul Mercurio -- follows Scott Hastings, an arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Spurred on by one another, this unlikely pair gathers the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom…

"Of all of my shows, Strictly Ballroom is the most personal," Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby, Romeo + Juliet) revealed. "From escaping into the world of competitive ballroom dancing as a child, and my mother going on to be a dance teacher, through to the formative moment at the National Institute of Dramatic Art when a group of talented students and I brought together the classical myth of triumph over oppression and placed it in this world of suburban theatre, the first production of Strictly Ballroom was born."

Every song is a banger too and features smash-hit songs "Love is in the Air,” “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps”and“Time After Time,” and all new music written by internationally acclaimed artists includingSia, David Foster, and Eddie Perfect.

This feel-good ballroom sensation is sure to make for an unforgettable night under the glitter ball that will send your heart soaring and toes tapping! Don’t miss our last tango at The Shed.

