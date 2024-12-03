P Digsss Announces Winner Of The Second Annual Thrash More Competition

Left to right: Rumpus Machine band members drummer Ashley (14), guitarist Matthew (15), guitarist and lead vocalist Daniel (17) and bassist Hannah (14) [Photo/Supplied]

Rumpus Machine, a teenage sibling rock band, was picked for the top spot of the second annual AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand Thrash More competition. The win is particularly special for the band, who were runners up to Wānaka rock band Powder Chutes in last year’s competition.

Beating fellow top-three finalists Atomica and 4Blu (both from Wakatipu High School in Queenstown), Rumpus Machine wins a $7000 cash prize allocated to music equipment or studio recording time, with an additional $3000 going towards their chosen secondary school music department or community music facility.

P Digsss says it was difficult to determine the winner, with each group having their own unique sound.

“A massive shout-out to everyone who threw their hat in the ring this year – they all brought their A-game and picking a winner wasn’t easy, as the talent was through the roof,” he says. “After some tough calls, Rumpus Machine came out on top, blowing me away with their tight, clean composition. It was a close race, but the rock band nailed it. Thanks to all the entries – they are true rock stars!”

The month-long Thrash More competition was open to bands and musicians aged 13-25 from any music genre. Bands submitted an original music video, and the first round of judging focused on musicality, performance, lyrics and an overall demonstration of ‘living fearlessly’ before the number was reduced to 10 finalists. The top three were selected by public vote, with P Digsss determining the overall winner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand co-founder and managing director Henry van Asch says every musician in the competition truly embodied the Live More, Fear Less mentality.

“Each group displayed excellent talent and congrats to Rumpus Machine for a truly captivating performance,” van Asch says. “It’s great to know that the cash donation will support Rumpus Machine as well as directly benefit their school’s music department.

“I have no doubt we will be seeing a lot more from these musicians in the coming years.”

Last year’s winners Powder Chutes have received huge publicity in the past few days after being invited to take the stage with US rock band Highly Suspect on their NZ tour.

“Winning the Thrash More competition last year was a truly ground-breaking moment for us – the $7000 cash prize made a significant impact on allowing us to complete the recording of our debut album. It has made a huge difference to where we are at in our musical careers and we are truly grateful for the opportunities that have come our way since the win,” the band says.

© Scoop Media

