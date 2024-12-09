First Instrumental Performance Inside Christ Church Cathedral Since Earthquakes

Woolston Brass will perform a fundraising event for the Christchurch City Mission on Monday 16 December, which starts inside the Cathedral then moves outside into Cathedral Square at 7pm.

The first part of the concert, inside the Cathedral, will be livestreamed from 6.45pm - 7pm on Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd (CCRL) Instagram and Facebook pages.

At 7pm, the 30-strong band will move outside Cathedral Square and perform to the public until about 7.45pm.

It’s the first instrumental performance inside the Cathedral since the earthquakes in 2011.

Woolston Brass general manager Todd Turner said they did not hesitate when CCRL invited them to play inside.

“Founded in 1891, Woolston Brass are of the same vintage as the Cathedral. We have missed it. The Cathedral has lots of memories for us and so many amazing musicians have played there."

“We are so sad that the reinstatement project has had to pause. This is our way of showing our support for the Cathedral and raising some much-needed funds for the Christchurch City Mission.”

“We and CCRL are two charities joining forces for another, the City Mission, at Christmas.”

Limited spots are still available to visit the 10-metre City Mission Christmas tree inside the Christ Church Cathedral apse, continuing the pre-quakes’ tradition where members of the public would each year leave Christmas gifts for children in need under the City Mission tree.

The Anglican Church remains firmly committed to reinstatement of Christ Church Cathedral. While construction is paused, there has been no pause in work by CCRL to find solutions that will see the project completed.

Chairman Mark Stewart reiterated CCRL’s continued endeavours as careful custodians of the Cathedral now that the heritage fabric has been secured and protected.

Mark Stewart said that even though the CCRL team has reduced from 5.8 full-time equivalent staff to 1.8, they are keeping funding conversations alive with Government, Council and donors.

“We will continue to protect our city’s heritage, our taonga. As well as a spiritual place, our Cathedral is a symbol of human and social accomplishment. A thread that connects generations. That is what motivates our endeavour.”

