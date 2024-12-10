Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Maranga! Maranga! Maranga! The Call To Māori History: Essays From Te Pouhere Kōrero, 1999–2023

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Bridget Williams Books

Maranga! Maranga! Maranga! The Call to Māori History draws from the work of Te Pouhere Kōrero, the Māori history collective. Edited by Aroha Harris and Melissa Matutina Williams, the book curates key works first published in the group’s journal Te Pouhere Kōrero – Māori History, Māori People.

These are wide-ranging essays, discussing te reo Māori, moko kauae, memory and storytelling. As well as chronicling Māori history, the book brings crucial conversations on sovereignty, identity and historical methods to the fore, offering insights into contemporary understandings of Aotearoa’s history and Indigenous rights.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Te Pouhere Kōrero is a broad collective of Māori colleagues interested in history, established in 1992 at an inaugural hui convened at Rongopai Marae, near Gisborne. In March 2023 the collective celebrated three decades of collaboration with the launch of Volume 10 of Te Pouhere Kōrero journal and the digital publication of all ten volumes. www.tepouherekorero.org.nz

Contributors: Maranga! Maranga! Maranga! brings together many leading Māori writers of history: Alice Te Punga Somerville, Arini Loader, Aroha Harris, Basil Keane, Danny Keenan, Hirini Kaa, Kealani Cook, Megan Pōtiki, Melissa Matutina Williams, Nēpia Mahuika, Pareputiputi Nuku, Peter Meihana, Rachel Buchanan, Rawinia Higgins, Rawiri Te Maire Tau, Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal and Tiopira McDowell.

Publication December 2024
RRP $49.99
ISBN 9781991033925

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Bridget Williams Books on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 