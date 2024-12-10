Maranga! Maranga! Maranga! The Call To Māori History: Essays From Te Pouhere Kōrero, 1999–2023

Maranga! Maranga! Maranga! The Call to Māori History draws from the work of Te Pouhere Kōrero, the Māori history collective. Edited by Aroha Harris and Melissa Matutina Williams, the book curates key works first published in the group’s journal Te Pouhere Kōrero – Māori History, Māori People.

These are wide-ranging essays, discussing te reo Māori, moko kauae, memory and storytelling. As well as chronicling Māori history, the book brings crucial conversations on sovereignty, identity and historical methods to the fore, offering insights into contemporary understandings of Aotearoa’s history and Indigenous rights.

Te Pouhere Kōrero is a broad collective of Māori colleagues interested in history, established in 1992 at an inaugural hui convened at Rongopai Marae, near Gisborne. In March 2023 the collective celebrated three decades of collaboration with the launch of Volume 10 of Te Pouhere Kōrero journal and the digital publication of all ten volumes. www.tepouherekorero.org.nz

Contributors: Maranga! Maranga! Maranga! brings together many leading Māori writers of history: Alice Te Punga Somerville, Arini Loader, Aroha Harris, Basil Keane, Danny Keenan, Hirini Kaa, Kealani Cook, Megan Pōtiki, Melissa Matutina Williams, Nēpia Mahuika, Pareputiputi Nuku, Peter Meihana, Rachel Buchanan, Rawinia Higgins, Rawiri Te Maire Tau, Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal and Tiopira McDowell.

Publication December 2024

RRP $49.99

ISBN 9781991033925

