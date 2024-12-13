Rap Artist Giantkilla Drops Straight Heat With New Single + Video ‘Forever’

GiantKilla (Photo/Supplied)

‘Forever’ is a catchy as all hell song that speaks to necessary qualities that come through surviving times of hardship. Strength of character, inner grit, the ability to roll with the punches, and to be able to bounce back when you get knocked down – all themes of trying to get it together to build a legacy without losing your soul…

Explains GK: “The idea around the song initially started with acknowledging that we are here for a limited time, but how we make people feel with what we do and create, can linger on long after we’re no longer here. My grandmother passed away earlier this year at the age of 100 years old, and her legacy is solidified through her children and future generations. The music video for ‘Forever’ is dedicated to her, and acknowledges her direct contribution to my life. The chorus chant brings that message to the forefront of the track.”

‘Forever’ was Produced by A1MON, a member of our in-house production team “The SoundProphetz”, and is accompanied by a vivid video Directed/Filmed and Edited by Siavani. The video was filmed in Los Angeles during the shooting of Echoes of the Dawn, a powerful project and story of transformation, resilience and hope inspired by the experiences of the Polynesian community during the notorious and traumatising Dawn Raids in 1970s New Zealand,

Much of the video is shot on famous Crenshaw Boulevard in the heart of Black LA, as the vibrant epicentre of art, culture, and commerce highly resonated with GK while emanating a fitting vibe to match the rhythmic flow of the track.

Says GiantKilla: “The music video includes exclusive excerpts from a film I had the honour of acting in and was filmed on location in Los Angeles, notably at the late Nipsey Hussle’s business locations and The Marathon Collective. Nipsey’s advocacy for ownership, independent business operations, and music marketing has always been relatable to The GrooveHouse Collective I’m a part of. It seemed fitting as we are celebrating our 25th Anniversary as a Label & Artist Development Hub.

We were also fortunate to film on-site at the JokesUp IceKream Dispensary, a store that houses products under the JokesUp banner owned by Yungl.B a US Tongan entrepreneur, whom I collaborated with on his debut album in 2014.

It was important to capture those images on film, as we highlight the achievements of others in the creative field. It is also a testament to the hard yards many before me from my label have put in, and the foundation they laid for us to walk on. A true representation of Ōtara Hip Hop / music on a global scale. I’m glad we released this in hopes of encouraging others to start their ‘Forever’ era.”

And a big thank you to NZ On Air for funding this music video and also to Creative NZ for supporting the film and album Echoes Of The Dawn, featured within it. Your backing has been instrumental in bringing these stories and sounds to life. Thank you for supporting independent music and films that celebrate Pacific stories!”

Coming from a musical family and drawing inspiration from Michael Jackson, Daft Punk, Kris Kross and Naughty By Nature, GK is an award-winning artist and clear triple threat, performing and working hard at his craft since he was a child.

First signed to South Auckland soul, R&B and Pacific reggae music institution GrooveHouse Music at the age of 12, GK has strengthened his connection with other performing artists to create a musical journey enriched with dance, singing and rapping.

All of which eventually led to a ‘Most Promising Artist’ win at the 2012 NZ Pacific Music Awards and his debut album landing at #16 on the NZ album charts.

In the years since then, GIANTKILLA has continued to blaze his completely unique path across the musical and arts landscape, creating and collaborating on a variety of music projects with GrooveHouse labelmates LIVELY and SIAVANI, and numerous other tracks, single collabs with notable artists, dance projects, musical films, MC hosting, and tours both here and in the USA, all working to cement his connection with a growing and very diverse audience.

GK also ensures he maintains a solid presence in his hood, by being involved in local neighbourhood programmes and various school events as he believes wholeheartedly in showing support for, and giving back to the community that fostered his own talents and dreams.

Keep your eyes peeled and your ears to the ground to catch more new music from this renowned talent in the new year!

© Scoop Media

