Hot New Band Love Party Release Joyful Debut Single ‘Hit It’

Today (December 13) Love Party release ‘Hit It’ their debut single and music video.

Wellington’s Love Party is a punk band that only sings love songs. Led by Kate Yesberg and Dayle Jellyman, their fuzzy alt-punk and power-pop slanted music conjures up the atmosphere of a children’s birthday party for well-dressed adults with a healthy irreverence towards the status quo.

‘Hit It’ is the first single from Love Party’s upcoming album WOW! recorded at Dr Lee Prebble’s Surgery studio with Cory Champion (Clear Path Ensemble) on drums.

Married for a decade before they started the band, Kate and Dayle bring a close, comfortable chemistry to their songcraft. “We were always destined to start a band,” the couple share. “Getting married was just the first step. And now that we’ve got the initial getting-to-know each other period out of the way, it’s time to make noisy power pop music.”

‘Hit It’ captures the feeling of “re-learning child-like abandon and committing to full-blown enjoyment” the band share “like smooshing an icecream into your face with glee or blowing bubbles in your raspberry soda”. Lyrically, it’s about whatever you love most first thing in the morning.

“Hit It feels like an exciting song to start on, and like it’s building anticipation for what’s to come” says Love Party.

Outside of Love Party, Kate is a well-respected abstract painter and former lawyer turned musician. Her counterpart, Dayle, is a longstanding keyboardist who plays piano and synthesiser with a who’s who of party-rocking Wellington bands, including The Electrons, Snakebone, Three Rays, Miles Calder, Battle Ska Galactica and Fvkvshima, as well as leading the celebrated Floating Head jazz ensemble.

Love Party's debut single ‘Hit It’ is out now via all online streaming platforms.

