NZ Antique & Classic Boatshow Hits 25 Year Milestone

ACBS 16 | Photo: Supplied

The stunning alpine backdrop, the beauty of old boats and a uniquely quirky vibe, have built an international reputation for Nelson’s Antique & Classic Boat Show, celebrating its 25th anniversary in March 2025.

Back in 1999 there were 35 home-built clinkers and runabouts on the lake. This year 150 boats are expected, and spectators are promised classic Italian motorboats, early Hamilton jets, veteran sailing craft, 1950’s runabouts, and a surprisingly speedy motorized bathtub.

The Boat Show was this year (2024) named the ‘most unique boat show on the planet’, by the US based ‘media empire and web forum’ WoodyBoater. Nautical photographer Steve Lapkin has attended several shows and the accolade ran alongside his photos of the 2024 show on the popular website.

“It’s official, the world has spoken, this is the most unique boat show on the planet, new, old, in a convention center, small old marina, this show exhibits the uniqueness of what is possible in boat design. I love it,” wrote Matt Smith who founded the WoodyBoat site in 2007.

Billed as a weekend of ‘Glorious Hydromatic Relaxation’ there are displays on land from early morning and races on the lake in the afternoon, both days of the weekend.

The NZ Antique and Classic Boatshow has built a reputation for slightly quirky fun, typified by the hilarity as boaties run to pull-start their motors for the Seagull dinghy race with its ‘Le Mans’ start.

Judging is on Saturday, ahead of the evening awards ceremony at the Alpine Lodge. At stake is the Jens Hansen Trophy where the judges are after good looks as well as history, construction, and a boat with a story to tell. This year the NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show is supported by the Nelson Regional Development Agency in recognition of the economic benefits it brings to the region. www.nzclassicboats.com

