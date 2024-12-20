Production Grant Recipients Announced

Congratulations to the round one recipients of the ScreenCanterburyNZ Production Grant!

Two TV series, a documentary and a feature film have all been given a boost in the grant's second cycle.

It has been a fantastic 2024 for our Ōtautahi Christchurch community. The Doc Edge Festival injected a extra element to the city's arts and culture scene with two weeks of breathtaking documentaries and networking opportunities. There have also been numerous workshops and development events for connecting and upskilling our local industry.

We partnered with Kōawa to develop a paper that explored the possible opportunities between the India and NZ screen sectors.

Queenstown's film industry veteran, Brett Millls, opened a motion camera studio in Christchurch to entice more film shoots down south. South Island Cameras (SIC) will give crews access to more than $1 million of professional equipment and should make Waitaha Canterbury a more attraction location.

And of course, the Production Grant securing its second cycle for the next two years was the icing on the cake giving us even more reason to celebrate 2024 and look forward to a bright 2025.

Round Tahi Production Grant Recipents

Holy Days

Canadian co-production, based on beloved author Dame Joy Cowley’s novel of the same name.

Producers are NZ-based Firefly Films Emma Slade, Victoria Dabbs, Roxi Bull (Waitaha, Ngāti Mamoe, Ngāi Tahu) and Associate Producers Micah Winata (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Porou) and Eva Trebilco, Tainui Stephens (Te Rarawa) and Canadian Producers, Lily Pictures, Michelle Morris and Sushant Desai.

Maui & Elvis

Ōtautahi Christchurch's children's TV Executive Producer, Janine Morrell Gunn, takes the reigns for Māui and Elvis.

This 8 x ½ hr television drama series is an action-packed adventure series that follows four friends who put their lives on the line, taking on an evil alien force far stronger than themselves to save a beloved grandmother and also… the entire planet.

Mana Atua

From White Horse Productions Producer Darren Simmonds is the story of Lucky Te Koha who, after a lifetime in gang culture and prison, undergoes a profound spiritual transformation, shedding years of hatred. Now, he’s on a mission to heal gang trauma and rewrite its culture, fostering unity, healing and challenging others to choose love and forgiveness.

Korban

Korban (Sacrifice) Season 2 is a food drama series and the first ever Singapore Malay drama to be filmed entirely in Canterbury.

Local producer Kim Georgine has teamed up with Jeevan and Audrey from Monochromatic Pictures, who are based in Singapore.

