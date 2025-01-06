First Artists Announced For 2025 Cross Street Music Festival

Get ready for the ultimate laneway street party, Cross Street Music Festival, returning on 8 March 2025! Expect a full night of incredible music, vibrant energy, and unreal vibes. The first nine acts on the line-up have just been announced, promising another epic year of live performance. Limited early bird tickets are now on sale.

The 2025 festival theme is ‘Out Of This World’, bringing together Tāmaki Makaurau’s local creative community and music lovers alike to celebrate and enjoy a curated day of musical discovery.

Established in 2018 Cross Street Music Festival aims to create unforgettable moments for audiences and artists, and explore the rhythms of New Zealand’s cultural identity through the universal language of music in the vibrant setting of the Karangahape district.

The first artists joining the stellar line-up are:

CHAII

Persian-Kiwi artist Chaii has carved out her own corner of the hip-hop world, blending traditional Persian music with electronica and hip-hop to create a truly awesome sound. Known for her DIY ethos, Chaii not only writes and produces her tracks but also directs her own stunning visuals. This year, she’s riding high on the release of her debut album Safar and her latest single We Be Killing It, following an epic collaboration with Tones And I and Young Franco.

For fans of blues-soaked rock ‘n’ roll, Sea Mouse delivers the kind of electrifying live show you don’t want to miss. Known for their raw energy and modern twist on classic rock, the Wellington-based band has become a must-see act in the Aotearoa music scene. Sea Mouse’s performances are a thrilling ride through heavy riffs, soulful vocals, and pure rock grit.

Who Shot Scott

Who Shot Scott is the brainchild of Iraqi-born, New Zealand-raised artist Zee, whose experimental approach to hip-hop is as captivating as it is boundary-pushing. Blending vulnerable, introspective lyrics with heavy beats and tribal drums, Zee has created a sound that’s uniquely his own.

Blake

An alt-pop artist with a soulful edge and a knack for catchy, honest songs. Blake made her mark in the drum and bass scene, where she racked up over 13 million streams and a 'Best Vocalist' nomination, she switched gears and found her place in alt-pop. Her music blends influences from artists like Amy Winehouse and Nelly Furtado, resulting in songs that are both genuine and infectious.

Ardon England

Ardon England is a queer Māori artist with over 20 years in the dance and performance world. Known for his bold creativity and realness, he’s now bringing his high-energy dance beats to the music scene, blending messages of self-expression and inclusivity. Ardon celebrates individuality in everything he creates.

Caru & Brandn Shiraz

Caru and Brandn Shiraz are teaming up for an electrifying performance blending the best of UK Garage and Aotearoa’s hip-hop scene. Caru’s refined production fuses UK Garage, Breakbeat, and Electro, while Brandn brings his fiery, boundary-pushing MC skills, drawing inspiration from his Cook Island roots. Together, they deliver a fresh, dynamic sound that’s both laid-back and danceable.

Mammalien

A five-piece freak-folk ensemble fearlessly following wherever the music leads. Helmed by Joshua Worthington-Church (Princess Chelsea, Exploding Rainbow Orchestra) and featuring a stellar lineup with Kat Tomacruz (Fazerdaze, Babe Martin), David Harris (Princess Chelsea, Sulfate), Wil Goodinson (Joe Kaptein), and Lukas Fritsch (Filthy Junk Traders), Mammalien weaves through proggy folk jams, post-grunge anthems, and psych-pop melodies.

Lips

An indie pop powerhouse led by Steph Brown and Fen Ikner, blending new rave energy, gritty rap influences, and dreamy synth-pop vibes. With Ruby Walsh (Dateline, Trip Pony) and Maude Morris (Lexxa) rounding out the crew, Lips’ sound is a celebration of awkwardness, from intimate synth moments to punky anthems and dancefloor jams.

Little Bok Choy

Little Bok Choy (aka Eva Choy) is an Auckland-based DJ and artist serving up a genre-defying blend of hip-hop, R&B, afrobeats, and house/electronic. With an infectious energy and feel-good grooves, Eva’s sets create a vibe that’s impossible to resist. Whether it’s a deep dance floor groove or a catchy melody, Little Bok Choy knows how to keep the party alive.

More artists are still to be announced.

“Our crew are pumped to be returning for another year of new and exciting music from upcoming Kiwi artists. Can't wait for a night filled with a lineup that represents Tāmaki's fresh and diverse talent. It's gonna be one 'Out of this World' party" Come dressed for the ultimate experience!" says festival organiser, Anya Vitali.

