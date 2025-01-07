Bagpipers And Drummers Flock To Wellington For Pipe Band Extravaganza

The skirl of the pipes will be heard far and wide in Wellington this week, as the largest gathering of bagpipers and drummers in the Southern Hemisphere takes place at the 2025 RNZPBA Annual Summer School.

Over 150 students from across New Zealand and Australia will spend part of their summer at Scots College in Wellington, honing their skills with some of the world's best tutors.

“Summer School is a chance to dust off the cobwebs, get together with your mates after summer and enjoy learning new skills – in essence, it’s the perfect way for our young up-and-coming players to kick start their year,” Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association President Liam Kernaghan says.

Summer School 2025 brings in world-class international tutors from Scotland. Leading the piping school, Pipe Major Matt Wilson is a multiple world champion with the Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band from Northern Ireland. Matt is Head of the Pipe Band programme at the prestigious Dollar Academy in Scotland, and brings with him decades of top flight experience . Leading the drumming school, Gary Potter has extensive experience at the top of pipe band drumming here in New Zealand and internationally. Gary has been a member of the Grade 1 Western Australia Police Pipe Band of Perth, Australia, and played with the Grade 1 ScottishPower in Glasgow, where he also taught drumming at the National Piping Centre.

The tutoring line-up includes a wealth of New Zealand-based tutor talent, all of whom carry significant domestic and international accolades.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are absolutely delighted to invite some of the world’s best to our shores, and have them inspire the next generation of bagpipers in drummers in New Zealand. It’s a huge honour to have such world class bagpipers and drummers down under,” Mr Kernaghan said.

“We are going through a real renaissance at the moment, with interest from all walks of life from right across the country. The opportunities are endless for young Kiwis – they travel the world, they make new friends and learn new skills and life lessons that they wouldn’t get in other arenas.

“Bagpipes and drums aren’t just for old, white, ginger Scottish men. More and more, learning to play the pipes or the drums is for everyone no matter your age, your background, or your ability. We are proud to play our part to give the next generation of New Zealanders the chance to be world-beaters.”

Note: The 2025 RNZPBA Summer School will take place from the 8th of January through to the 12thof January.

© Scoop Media

