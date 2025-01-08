Baker’s Dozen To Battle At Taupō In F5000 Revival Series

This weekend’s F5000 racing at Taupō features a mixed grid of 13 cars across the Group A and Open categories. Toby Annabelle (#9A McLaren M10B) sits second behind points leader Frank Karl. (Photo: Tayler Burke)

The SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series roars back into action this weekend with a grid of 13 thunderous V8-powered open-wheelers set to grace Taupō International Motorsport Park during the Taupō Historic GP from 10-12 January.

Resuming the six-round New Zealand touring series for the 2024-2025 season, the crowd drawing cars that dominated the motor racing scene in the 1970’s have a bumper schedule. A total of four races will be contested across the Saturday and Sunday, each adding points to the season standings across both the Group A (pre-1972) and Group B (post-1972) categories.

Adding to the Taupō round is the arrival of several cars that missed the season opener. The expanded field brings a fresh competitive edge to the series as returning veterans and rising stars embark on a battle for supremacy.

Among the additions to the grid is Christchurch’s Michael Collins, piloting the ex-Graham McRae GM1/Leda in the Open category. Joining him are Tony Galbraith, Bruce Kett, and Steve Ross, all making their first appearances of the season.

21-22SASMSCNZF5000 Rd 1 D2 R3 David Banks leads his son Codie Banks. (Photo: Matt Smith)

Adding an interesting twist, father-and-son duo David and Codie Banks are switching cars for the weekend. Traditionally, David drives the #91 Talon MR1 (Graham McRae GM2), while Codie takes on the #50 Lola T332, ex-Johnny Walker HU16, in Magnum colours.

This weekend, however, the roles are reversed.

“Usually, I run the Talon and Codie runs the Lola,” explains David Banks. “After coming back from the UK where I raced the Lola—and since I pay the bills—it’s my turn to drive it this weekend. It’s all about having fun and trying something different. It’s great to be back on the grid with so many others.”

For Codie, preparation began with a fresh engine installation and dyno tuning earlier in the week before heading south to Taupō. While he insists the weekend is all about enjoying himself, he admits the competitive spirit might kick in.

“It was time to switch it up and try each other’s car,” says Codie. “I’m here to have a good time, get comfortable in the Talon, and enjoy the weekend. This season it is purely for fun, nothing more nothing less.

“To begin with it will be nice and relaxed. I’ll be building in to it and seeing where we end up at the end. Although once the helmet goes on – you know what race drivers are like, it could be pedal to the metal.”

Heading into the weekend, Feilding’s Kevin Ingram (Lola T332 HU48R) leads the championship by just three points over Blenheim’s 25-year-old Michael Hey (McRae GM1). With the condensed points structure rewarding both attendance and consistency, every race carries significant weight, raising the stakes for all competitors.

The action kicks off with practice sessions on Friday morning and early afternoon, followed by qualifying at 3:26 pm. Saturday features two races: the first six-lapper at 9:25 am and a handicap six-lap race at 2:27 pm. Sunday hosts a six-lap race at 9:20 am, with the weekend concluding with a 10-lap feature at 4:12 pm. All races are rolling starts, preceded by two warm-up laps.

Fans unable to attend can catch the Saturday and Sunday afternoon races live on the SpeedHub platform via stuff.co.nz.

Supporting the series is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

For more information on event dates, entry details, and how to follow the series, visit the official website www.f5000.co.nz and follow us on Facebook at F5000 New Zealand.

2024/2025 Series Dates:

Round 1. MG Classic 8-10 November 2024 – Chris Amon Manfeild Feilding

Round 2. 10-12 January 2025 - Historic GP – Taupo International Motorsport Park, Taupo

Round 3. 24-26 January 2025 - NZIGP Legends of Speed (David Oxton) - Hampton Downs

Round 4. 31 Jan - 2 February 2025 -SKOPE Classic - Euromarque Motorsport Park, Ruapuna, Christchurch

Round 5. 14-16 March 2025 – NZIGP Thunder at the Downs – Hampton Downs

Round 6. 10 - 13 April 2025 – George Begg Festival Teretonga Park, Invercargill

