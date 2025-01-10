Everything Is Recorded Releases New Single 'Swamp Dreams #3'

Everything Is Recorded, the collaborative music project centred around producer Richard Russell, today release new single 'Swamp Dream #3'. It’s the third song to be taken from Everything Is Recorded’s highly-anticipated third album Temporary, due for release on 28th February via XL Recordings.

Everything Is Recorded releases are often characterised by Russell’s unique ability to bring multiple musicians and collaborators together on record. ‘Porcupine Tattoo’, the first single from the album, featured vocalists Bill Callahan and Noah Cyrus among a host of guest players, while second single ‘Losing You’ featured Sampha, Laura Groves, Jah Wobble and Yazz Ahmed. In contrast, on 'Swamp Dream #3' Russell strips things right back to himself and just one collaborator - Mary In The Junkyard’s Clari Freeman-Taylor - with the pair playing every instrument between them during sessions at his Copper House studios in west London.

The resulting single is a sublime piece of dream-pop that continues Russell and Freeman-Taylor’s rich creative streak (Russell produced Mary In The Junkyard’s acclaimed debut this old house EP while Freeman-Taylor contributed to Everything Is Recorded’s ‘Spring Equinox’ and ‘Autumn Equinox’ releases). It’s accompanied by a video directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ed Morris - another longtime collaborator who also directed the ‘Losing You’ video - and starring Freeman-Taylor.

Temporary will be released on 28th February 2025 via XL Recordings and features an incredible roll call of collaborators including Sampha, Bill Callahan, Noah Cyrus, Florence Welch, Maddy Prior, Berwyn, Alabaster Deplume, Jah Wobble, Yazz Ahmed, Laura Groves, Kamasi Washington, Rickey Washington, Roses Gabor, Jack Peňate, Samantha Morton, Clari Freeman-Taylor and Nourished By Time.

Created over four years from 2020 to 2024, Temporary was recorded in the main at Russell’s own west London Copper House studio, alongside sessions in Tottenham, Cumbria, Dorset, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and is set to build on previous acclaimed releases including 2018’s eponymous, Mercury Prize-nominated debut album. On Temporary, Russell reboots his musical DNA: while his music had previously been about rhythm, words and melody in that order, on Temporary he swaps rhythm and melody, the rhythm taking up less space and the melody coming to the fore. Musically songs are inspired by the sonic thought experiment “what if folk music had ‘gone digital’ in the 80s, just as reggae had?” and the results – elevated by an intriguing and diverse set of collaborators who sound like the best and freshest versions of themselves – are the most luminous and relaxed compositions of Russell’s career.

Temporary will be released LP, CD and digitally and is available to pre-order now. PRE-ORDER TEMPORARY

Temporary will be the first full Everything Is Recorded release in over four years but follows a prolific period of music-making for Richard Russell. As Everything Is Recorded, he released four album-length pieces via Soundcloud and Bandcamp only over the past twelve months: Summer Solstice, Autumn Equinox, Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox. Each was recorded during extended, one-day improvised jams on the date of their respective titles at Russell’s west London Copper House studio, featuring an eclectic cast of musicians and collaborators. Earlier this year, he teamed up with singer, songwriter and acclaimed actor and director Samantha Morton as musical duo SAM MORTON to release their acclaimed debut album Daffodils & Dirt. Meanwhile, he produced 'Four Kinds of Horses' from i/o, Peter Gabriel’s first number one album in over 30 years, as well as this old house, the debut EP from tipped London trio Mary In The Junkyard. Most recently, Russell’s interview on the Trackstar platform produced a viral moment, hitting over 1.5 million views and counting in a matter of days.

