Benson Boone: Australia & New Zealand Tour Kicks Off This Week!

He’s one of world’s hottest rising stars and a 2025 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist. Get ready fans: Benson Boone kicks off his highly anticipated live return down under this week, with six massive, sold-out arena shows in Australia and New Zealand!

For NZ fans: a limited amount of final production release tickets for Benson’s Auckland show are on sale now… head to frontiertouring.com/bensonboone to purchase. Get in quick; these will go fast!

From his acclaimed debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, Benson’s ‘Beautiful Things’ was the most-streamed song globally in 2024, with over three billion streams and counting. Four times Platinum in New Zealand, it also won Best Alternative Video at MTV’s VMAs.

In 2024, Benson performed 95 concerts across 20 countries, including opening for Taylor Swift on her ERAS Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium. And now it’s our turn!

Don’t miss the one and only Benson Boone, live on stage this month!

BENSON BOONE (USA)

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

JANUARY 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

