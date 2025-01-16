Right Down To Wire For NZ World Cup Final

Julie Davey aboard LT Holst Freda lead the pack heading into the FEI World Cup (NZ League) Final this weekend. (Photo/ KAMPIC, Jaimee Whittaker)

New Zealand’s most prestigious international showjumping competition has turned into a tight three horse race and it would be a brave person to pick either the winner of the FEI World Cup (NZ League) final or the victor of the series.

All will be decided before a packed Woodhill Sands on Sunday at the Show Jumping Waitemata Archibald & Shorter World Cup Festival at Helensville.

Julie Davey (Hastings) leads the pack on 55 points with Luke Dee (Havelock North) on 52 and Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) in third on 45.

But there is so much more that comes into play outside of the actual placings in the final where there are points-and-a-half on offer and drop scores for those who have had more than three starts over the series.

Top Canadian course designer Peter Holmes is back in the country for the event and will surely challenge the class.

Julie Davey is in on her ever-consistent LT Holst Freda, the 11-year-old daughter of the 2023-2024 series winner LT Holst Andrea. The combination won an Australian qualifier last year and are usually in the top four.

“A lot can change very quickly,” says Julie. “I’d love a few more double clears from her really – that is always my aim.”

She’s had the mare from a two-year-old and says such a bond is invaluable. “It certainly helps when you know each other inside out. The aim for the week has just been to keep her fresh and healthy.”

Luke Dee and his German import Gangster WW are a relatively green combination at World Cup level, with just four starts ever, but that hasn’t held them back this series, with a win at the Taupo qualifier and third at Dannevirke last weekend.

“I am very happy with how he has been going,” said Luke. “This was always going to be a year for him to step up and he has done that and some. I am very excited to be starting in the final – it’s always a nice show with good ground. I always like to win, and the series would be incredible but I am not thinking too much about that at the moment. There are some pretty classy combinations in there.”

Sophie Scott has both Benrose Stellar and Waitangi Skynet on the card. Both have been stars for her all season, but with two horses, the challenge has been for her to nominate who she thinks will go best for top points. “I’ve not had much luck with that,” she said.

Seventeen-year-old Skynet has won four World Cups including a final. He also won the qualifier at Takapoto in November, while 12-year-old Stellar comes in with a win last weekend and was fourth in last season’s final.

“They were both amazing at the weekend. Both have been phenomenal this season so it is a tough pick.”

Jake Lambert (Cambridge) is back with his 15-year-old French import Takapoto Alaid de Chez Nous on whom he won the final at Woodhill last season. Also entered are World Cup debutants Carissa McCall (Kumeu) aboard Picasso MVNZ and Francesca Corich van der Bas (Auckland) with Bannockburn ECPH.

The winner of the series has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the Longines FEI World Cup Final in Basel, Switzerland in April.

The series final is at the Show Jumping Waitemata Archibald & Shorter World Cup Festival at Woodhill Sands. The group is known for its attention to detail on the beautifully prepared grass arena.

Sprinkled throughout a very full competitive two-day schedule are fun events and a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation including the very pink and popular High Tea on Sunday.

FEI World Cup (NZ League) standings: Julie Davey (Hastings) 55 points 1, Luke Dee (Havelock North) 52 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) 45 3, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) 29 points 4, Makenzie Causer (Christchurch) 24 5, Daniel Webb (Hunterville) 22 6, Oliver Edgecombe (Waipukurau) 21 7, Vicki Wilson (Hawke’s Bay) 12 8, Alex Loiselle (Norsewood) 10 9, Jake Lambert (Cambridge) 9 10.

WHAT: Archibald & Shorter North Shore FEI World Cup Final (NZ League)

WHERE: Woodhill Sands, Auckland

WHEN: 2.30pm, Sunday, January 19, 2025

START LISTS AND RESULTS: https://www.evoevents.co.nz/resultClass/2135887077/43/1

LIVESTREAM: www.clipmyhorse.tv

