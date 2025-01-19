Breakers Fall To Phoenix Despite Fightback

18 January, 2025

In their fifth match in 11 days, the BNZ Breakers have been defeated 102-89 by S.E. Melbourne Phoenix on Saturday night.

Less than 48 hours on from their win over Tasmania JackJumpers in Auckland, the Breakers struggled to find a rhythm early with the hosts opening a 13 point lead at the first break.

But the momentum shifted in the second period with New Zealand lifting the intensity at both ends of the floor to go into halftime trailing by just five (49-44).

The Breakers were fuelled by the efforts of 17-year-old Karim Lopez, who once again recorded an NBL career high 20 points along with six rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Matt Mooney had the hot hand in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his total 20 points to close the gap to single digits.

However, led by Nathan Sobey’s 28 point performance, the Phoenix managed to hold off the charge and secure the win.

Co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright (12 points, six assists) and Sam Mennenga (10 points, five rebounds) chipped in while Jonah Bolden narrowly missed a double-double off the bench with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Head coach Petteri Koponen said he was pleased with the fightback after a slow start.

“We came out flat. It was about concentration and focus and we weren’t executing well,” he said.

“We showed character and fought back. When we trust the pass and make plays we look good. We just didn’t do that enough tonight.

“It’s frustrating, but we had a chance to take this game. To beat these top teams we need to play for a full 40 minutes.”

The BNZ Breakers now head home to prepare for a Round 18 clash against Brisbane Bullets in Christchurch on Friday night.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

