Entries Now Open For Moana Music Open Mic Competition

OpenMicMoanaAuckland (Photo/Supplied)

Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s ocean festival, is setting the stage for up-and-coming singers and bands to shine under the spotlight in Tāmaki Makaurau this summer. Entries for the Moana Music Open Mic Competition are open until 5pm, 28 January.

Budding musicians are urged to apply now for the chance to perform live on a waterfront stage in the Moana Music Open Mic Competition, an exciting live-music event that’s part of the Moana Auckland festival.

Emerging musical acts have until 5pm on 28 January to enter online. If selected, they’ll be part of the line-up to perform at the free public event on 9 February held at Te Wāhi, Hobson Wharf. Moana Auckland's headline act Six60 will also be in the audience as VIP guests, providing a rare chance to perform in front of some of the country’s top musical talent.

Organised by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, and supported by Go Media, the event is an opportunity to showcase the region’s musical talent with Auckland’s stunning Waitematā harbour as a backdrop.

“Moana Auckland is all about celebrating our city, our oceans, and everything that makes Auckland a world-class destination. The Moana Music Open Mic Competition is a fantastic addition to this year’s festivities, and we’re excited to see the incredible talent that Auckland’s musicians have to offer,” says Michelle Hooper, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

The winning act receives $1000 cash from major event partner Go Media, four tickets to the Six60: The Grassroots Tour City Edition Auckland concert on 1 March, plus a money-can’t-buy experience for four people backstage at Six60’s show on 1 March.

Entries from individual artists, duos and bands are all welcome. Categories include, but are not limited to, acoustic, pop, rock, jazz, R&B, and soul.

Event information

The Moana Music Open Mic Competition will be held from 5pm-6.30pm on 9 February and is a free, family-friendly, smoke-free, and alcohol-free event. You don’t need a ticket to come along, but with a venue capacity of just under 1000 people, arrive early to secure your spot. Be prepared for outdoor conditions – sunscreen and water will be available onsite.

Competition details

Apply for the Moana Music Open Mic Competition here. All applicants under 18 must have written consent from a parent or guardian. Applications close Tuesday 28 January 2025 at 5pm. Successful participants will be notified on 29 January (terms and conditions apply).

