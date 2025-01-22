NADIA REID Shares ‘Hold It Up’ Piror To 4th Album Release

Containing the finest songwriting of Reid’s career, Enter Now Brightness is a record of poise and great beauty, the sound of a cellular shift, of pain giving way to tenderness and joy. It takes its title from a passage in a book Reid was reading from a line that seemed to call out to her from the page: ‘Brightness entered the study.’ “I wrote that down,” she says. “It was the image of opening the curtain, or turning the light on, or of standing in the wings of a theatre and waiting to go on stage. It’s the idea of life beginning now.”

‘Hold It Up’ will also be accompanied by a beautiful music video shot on Piha Beach on the West Coast of Auckland, New Zealand.

On the song Reid recalls “I remember I wrote this in lockdown in our house we’d bought at the end of 2019 in a suburb of Dunedin. It was right on the hill, like a treehouse, on a very lovely, lush section… It’s the idea that I can be kind to anyone now, tenderness towards the whole world, of being in love with the world. It’s seeing humans, even people that I think I have nothing in common with, and thinking ‘You are somebody’s precious baby.’”

