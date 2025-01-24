The Veils Seventh Album ‘Asphodels’ Out Today!

The countdown is over as The Veils today welcome the release of their long-awaited seventh studio album Asphodels. Featuring the singles The Ladder, Mortal Wound, O Fortune Teller and the new album feature track Melancholy Moon.

The Veils are an English/New Zealand band fronted by singer and songwriter Finn Andrews.

On the eve of their 19-date European/UK tour in their largest venues to date - with many dates already sold out - the band are excited to finally perform the Asphodels songs live together for their first time.

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch this album finally seeing the light of day. It is an album obsessed with matters of love, life and death - I hope these songs help people to process these rather hefty matters in the same way they’ve helped me,” says Andrews.

Out via V2 Records & Banished From The Universe, Asphodels was recorded live to tape over five days at Roundhead Studios in Aotearoa New Zealand, in the spring of 2023 and mastered by Christian Wright at Abbey Road Studios, London. The album is available in classic black vinyl as well as limited colour versions in classic white and Lunar White. Out now in all good record stores, the band also has exclusive album merch available on tour and worldwide from the band’s webstore.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The album takes its name from the Ancient Greek flower of the Underworld, and lyrically, Andrews draws more from poets like Federico García Lorca, Ted Hughes or Louis MacNeice than he does from the well of more traditional rock and roll songwriters. The collaboration between Andrews and string arranger Victoria Kelly is also a central aspect to the record, and as with the band’s previous album …And Out Of The Void Came Love, Kelly plays a large role in bringing the songs to life.

Andrews says “I really wanted the string arrangements to behave like another member of the band. We even fleshed the character out, like an actor playing a role. It’s this collaboration with Vic that is really at the centre of this record I think.”

Photo by Katya Brook

The Veils debut album The Runaway Found turned 20 last year which provided Andrews with a healthy dose of existential dread. “I feel as though this album is the end result of a now disconcertingly long career in music,” says Andrews. “I think after your 7th album, much like turning 40, you should really just stop counting. I’ve learned a lot along the way, which I suppose is the whole point, and I’ve really distilled it all into these 9 songs.”

The Veils made their glorious return to the stage in 2023/24 with sold out shows across Europe, North America & Australasia. The band are touring significantly again in support of Asphodels in early 2025.

A Brief History of The Veils

Since being signed to Rough Trade when lead singer Finn Andrews was 16 years old, The Veils have now released seven studio albums: The Runaway Found (2004), Nux Vomica (2006), Sun Gangs (2009), Time Stays, We Go (2013), Total Depravity (2016), ...And Out Of The Void Came Love (2023), Asphodels (2025). Finn’s debut solo album One Piece At A Time was released in 2019.

The Veils have toured consistently throughout their over twenty-year history and garnered a formidable reputation as one of the world’s greatest live bands. They have also been praised by film directors Paolo Sorrentino, Tim Burton and David Lynch who have all used their music on their soundtracks.

Finn now lives in Aotearoa New Zealand with his wife and daughter.

