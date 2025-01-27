WHO SHOT SCOTT Releases His New Single PACK STEEL

January 23, 2025: WHO SHOT SCOTT is the musical project of Zaidoon Nasir (he/him), a producer and experimental hip hop artist based in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland).

In a short four year run, WHO SHOT SCOTT has completed his MERCY EP trilogy, supported the likes of Snoop Dogg and Yung Gravy and toured throughout Aotearoa, Australia and Singapore.

WHO SHOT SCOTT kicks off 2025 with ‘PACK STEEL’, a funk-fueled new single taken from his upcoming EP BRAIN (SIDE B). WHO SHOT SCOTT's signature style struts through PACK STEEL's bombastic new music video directed by long term collaborator Connor Pritchard (and made with support from NZ on Air Music).

Packed with irresistibly funky basslines, distorted vocals, and punchy drum breaks, PACK STEEL promises to get your head nodding. But beyond its infectious grooves, this track dives deep into personal reflection, exploring the emotional fallout of a fractured friendship and the self-awareness born from conflict.

Speaking on the track, WHO SHOT SCOTT shares: “This song reflects the experience of falling out with a close friend and the lingering resentment that followed. After an uncomfortable conversation with someone I deeply care about, I spent the night unable to sleep, battling imaginary conflicts in my mind over their words. Eventually, I realised I wasn’t truly fighting against my friend, but rather against myself and the false narratives I was creating. Once I arrived at that thought, it became clear that it was all a trauma response. I told myself at that moment that I don’t want to carry metaphorical weapons anymore. I want to choose peace over war with others or myself for that matter.”

True to WHO SHOT SCOTT's signature style, the single is accompanied by a chaotic, electrifying visual directed by his longtime collaborator and award-winning filmmaker Connor Pritchard. The video captures the artist performing directly to the camera as the background whirls into a frenzied spin—perhaps a reflection of his tumultuous mental state during the song's creation.

With his highly anticipated new EP BRAIN (SIDE B) set to drop next month, WHO SHOT SCOTT launches into 2025 with undeniable momentum, solidifying his place as one of the most exciting alternative artists to emerge from Aotearoa.

