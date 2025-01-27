Race Report: Schwalbe Men’s Stage 6

26 January

Jhonatan Narváez was crowned 2025 Santos Tour Down Under champion after a cautious last day in the saddle today.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG gun said it was the biggest UCI WorldTour win of his career.

Narváez becomes the first Ecuadorian to claim the coveted stage race.

He held a nine-second advantage over Spanish young gun Javier Romo Oliver at the start of the stage following a brilliant win at the Willunga Hill summit on Saturday.

Narváez maintained the gap, praising his team for a good day’s work.

“It wasn’t easy, it was a bit dangerous and we ended up winning the race,” Narváez said.

“It’s one of the nicest races on the calendar.”

With Narváez containing his delight, Australia’s sprint king Sam Welsford moved closer towards Santos Tour Down Under legend status after claiming Schwalbe Stage 6 on the streets of Adelaide on Sunday.

Welsford, 29, (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) earned his third Santos Tour Down Under stage win to back up the three victories he had in South Australia last year.

“I didn’t think three (stage wins) was possible going into this race; I knew it was going to be a hard tour and challenging stages,” Welsford said.

“The team really believed in me and backed me in stages. We knew this last one was a good one for us, a big power circuit.

"The boys did an amazing job, (teammate) Danny Van Poppel dropped me off (as the leadout man) about 200 metres from the finish. I am really happy with this tour.”

Welsford finished ahead of Thursday’s stage winner: Bryan Coquard of Cofidis and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious).

Ziptrak® Sprint #1 — King William Road, Adelaide at Finish Arch Lap 4 18.0km

The peloton's average speed was clocked at 47km/h average before the first preme sprint of the afternoon.

Breakaway race leaders Casper Pedersen (Soudal-Quick Step) crossed the line first, followed by Australians Kelland O’Brien (Jayco AlUla) and Damien Howson who appeared to be having fun but at the same time red lining in the heat.

efex King of the Mountain — Montefiore Hill 3 4.0% 6.5% 567m Lap 8 36.0km

Howsen, Pedersen and O’Brien stayed out in front to catch more bonuses.

Although it’s not a taxing KOM, Santos Tour Down Under legend Andre Greipel described it as difficult because of the lack of recovery time before the finish line.

The two-time Santos Tour Down Under champion and Germany’s national road cycling coach should know as he has claimed wins on the same circuit several times.

Ziptrak® Sprint #2 — King William Road, Adelaide at Finish Arch Lap 12 54.0km

The leading trio traded places for the second preme sprint of the afternoon.

Howsen took the maximum bonus ahead of Pedersen and O’Brien.

The trio at that point has a lead of 38 seconds.

efex King of the Mountain — Montefiore Hill 3 4.0% 6.5% 567m Lap 16 72.0km

Nothing changed with Howsen still taking maximum points ahead of Pedersen and O’Brien.

The trio had a 24-second gap with 18 km before the line.

Questions were asked to whether they were strong enough to finish with a breakaway or if was it a plan for their respective team members to barnstorm home.

