New Exhibition At Te Kōngahu Museum Of Waitangi: He Kura Toi Tangata: 50 Years Of The Waitangi Tribunal, 1975-2025

Waitangi Tribunal Unit (Photographer Unknown). Ninety Mile Beach, Northland, 1990 / Supplied

Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi is excited to unveil the nationally significant photographic exhibition: He Kura Toi Tangata: 50 Years of the Waitangi Tribunal, 1975- 2025. This landmark exhibition has been developed by the Waitangi Tribunal to mark its 50th anniversary and will open to the public on 5 February 2025.

Proudly sponsored by the Borrin Foundation, He Kura Toi Tangata: 50 Years of the Waitangi Tribunal, 1975-2025, captures the rich history and profound impact of the Waitangi Tribunal over the past 50 years. Through a series of 50 images and narratives, the exhibition explores pivotal moments, landmark cases, and the enduring legacy of the Tribunal in addressing Treaty of Waitangi grievances.

"We are honoured to collaborate in the development and staging of this powerful exhibition, which not only celebrates the Tribunal's 50th anniversary but also provides a deep, visual reflection on its journey and achievements," said Owen Taituha, Curator at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. "He Kura Toi Tangata offers visitors a unique opportunity to engage with the Tribunal’s history and the significant role it has played in shaping modern New Zealand."

He Kura Toi Tangata: 50 Years of the Waitangi Tribunal, 1975-2025 will be on display at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi from 5 February to 6 April 2025.

For more information about the exhibition and related events, please visit https://www.waitangi.org.nz/whats-on/.

About Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi is dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand’s founding document. The Museum offers a range of exhibitions and educational programs that engage visitors with the nation’s history and cultural heritage.

About The Borrin Foundation

The Borrin Foundation supports legal research, education, and scholarship to promote a better understanding of the law and its impact on society. Through strategic partnerships and funding, the Foundation aims to make a significant contribution to the legal and justice landscape of New Zealand.

