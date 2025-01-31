Jamie Xx Collaborates With Erykah Badu On New Single 'F.U'

Fresh from the release of his acclaimed second album In Waves, and a recent nomination in the Artist of the Year category at the 2025 BRIT Awards, Jamie xx releases a new single 'F.U.'. The track sees the London based artist, DJ, producer and composer collaborating with US soul icon Erykah Badu on a storming club-ready cut that was created from unlikely beginnings. The genesis of the collaboration came at a Primavera Festival after-party that both Jamie and Badu were due to play. After Badu’s equipment broke down on stage during her performance, she was forced to ad-lib, just her and a mic. Jamie, in the crowd, recorded the whole expletive-filled happening on his phone, ultimately turned it into a track during the In Waves recording sessions, reconnected with Badu back in London, and the rest is history.

'F.U. (feat. Erykah Badu)' features on the Deluxe Edition of Jamie's acclaimed second album In Waves, available digitally for the first time today. The release adds five songs onto the original twelve-track album including a second new song 'Do Something' alongside the previously released singles 'It's So Good', 'LET'S DO IT AGAIN' and 'KILL DEM'

Jamie xx is currently in the middle of an extensive world tour that has taken in Europe, Australia, North American and Asia that recently saw him perform four sold out nights at New York’s legendary Park Avenue Armory venue. Last week, he also added a third show to his run of sold-out performances at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall. This special fundraiser show was added in aid of those affected by the recent wildfires, with all proceeds going to initiatives who provide wildfire relief, rebuild communities and fight the causes of the climate crisis.

Meanwhile, Jamie recently announced a huge London event for June 2025 as the inaugural headliner of LIDO Festival (7th June). The one-day event will feature a personally curated lineup of incredible performers including In Waves collaborators Romy and Panda Bear alongside Arca, Sampha, John Glacier, Shy One and more, and a bespoke presentation of Jamie’s The Floor club residency featuring a 3 hour set from the legendary DJ Harvey.

Jamie xx’s hotly-anticipated second album In Waves was released on 20th September 2024 via Young, entering the UK album charts at number 5. It features an incredible list of collaborators including Honey Dijon, John Glacier, Panda Bear, The Avalanches, Robyn, Oona Doherty and his The xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Romy, reunited as a trio on record for the first time since 2017’s I See You album. In a run of rapturous reviews, the album was described by NME as “immaculate”, Clash as “a masterpiece” and Rolling Stone UK as “an album that reaches for – and achieves – pure euphoria”. Arriving nine years on from his GRAMMY, BRIT, Ivor Novello and Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album In Colour, the album sees Jamie replicating the emotional crescendos and thrilling volatility of an almost mystical night out. Created over a four year period ushered in by his much-loved 2020 Essential Mix, and peppered with periods of self-reflection, a global pandemic, the blinking reemergence into the strobe light, and a newly discovered love of surfing-as-escapism, it’s an album that's on course to match the heights of its globally-acclaimed predecessor.

